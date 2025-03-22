6 Big Names Playing In The Texas Children’s Houston Open
Some of the biggest names in the game are playing in the Memorial Park Golf Course tournament – here are the details
After the Florida Swing phase of the PGA Tour season concludes with the Valspar Championship, the circuit heads to the Lone Star State for the first of two events with the Texas Children’s Houston Open.
The event is not one of the PGA Tour’s signature events, which can be relied upon to include many of the best players in the world. However, the 2025 edition has some eye-catching names, largely because of the event’s proximity to the first Major of the year, The Masters, which comes just two weeks after the Memorial Park Golf Course contest.
The field is littered with players who have enjoyed considerable success in the game, including multiple PGA Tour winners, Major champions and current and former World No.1s. Here are six of the biggest names competing in the tournament.
Scottie Scheffler
Scheffler is a Texas native, so it was no surprise to find the world’s top-ranked player in the field for the event. He also played in the 2024 edition, where he nearly added to his Arnold Palmer Invitational and Players Championship titles with another victory before eventually settling for T2 behind Stephan Jaeger.
Two weeks later, Scheffler claimed his second Masters title, and he continued to largely dominate the men’s game throughout the rest of the season.
It hasn’t been quite as successful so far in 2025 for the 28-year-old, although there have been periods where he has been in contention for victory without yet getting over the line. Could this be the week where everything clicks in time for the biggest months of the season?
Rory McIlroy
Unlike Scheffler, World No.2 Rory McIlroy has already achieved considerable success this year. The 35-year-old wrapped up his 27th PGA Tour victory in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and that became 28 at The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, where he beat J.J Spaun in a playoff, who also plays this week.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
That surely bodes well for McIlroy just two weeks before he makes his latest attempt to add one of the few notable omissions from his resume – a Masters title and the completion of his career Grand Slam.
It’s three years since McIlroy was last in serious contention at Augusta National, when a barnstorming final round helped him finish second behind Scheffler. However, if he can back up his recent form with another strong performance here, it will send a message that this could be the year he claims the Green Jacket.
Wyndham Clark
It’s over a year since Clark’s most recent PGA Tour win, which came in the 2024 Pebble Beach Pro-Am. However, he has come close several times since.
The 2023 US Open champion came into last year’s event off the back of successive runner-up finishes, at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship. However, he had a more subdued time in Texas, finishing T31. It got even worse for him in his next appearance at The Masters, where he missed the cut despite saying “I like my chances” after an opening round of 73.
He’ll be hoping to ensure that, this year, he produces the kind of performance to take serious momentum into Augusta National as he looks for his second Major title.
Tony Finau
In 2022, the Houston Open was held in November, and on that occasion, Tony Finau claimed his third title of the year with a four-shot win over Tyson Alexander.
The 35-year-old has just one more PGA Tour since then, the 2023 Mexico Open, so he could be due another. Finau finished T2 in the Houston Open a year ago, so there’s every chance this will be the occasion for him to claim his seventh PGA Tour win.
So far this season, Finau has shown flashes of his best form, including T5 at the Genesis Invitational, but he has struggled for consistency, with three missed cuts. With his recent record in Texas, though, he will be expected to shine at Memorial Park Golf Club two weeks before he looks for his maiden Major title at The Masters.
Jason Day
Like Finau, former World No.1 Day hasn’t won on the PGA Tour since 2023, but there have been enough signs over the opening months of the year that he is not too far away from the form needed to claim his 14th title.
Highlights of the Australian’s year so far include T3 at The American Express and T8 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, where he was firmly in contention before a wayward fairway shot found the water on the 16th at Bay Hill resulting in a double bogey and effectively ending his challenge as Russell Henley took the title.
Day then withdrew from The Players Championship with illness, and he’ll be hoping to get back on track this week.
Rickie Fowler
A resurgence in form in 2023, culminating in his sixth PGA Tour title at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, saw Rickie Fowler firmly back in the world’s top 30. However, he found the going tougher throughout much of 2024 and the opening months of the 2025 season.
That means he is currently outside the world’s top 100, well beneath the threshold of 50th, which he would need to achieve the week before The Masters to qualify for the Augusta National Major via his world ranking.
Another way to make it into the field would be to win a PGA Tour event, and with opportunities running out, he’ll be keen to recover his best form at Memorial Park, where he will be making his first appearance since a T43 at the 2018 tournament.
Other notable names in the field include defending champion Stephan Jaeger, Maverick McNealy, who narrowly missed out to Ludvig Aberg on the Genesis Invitational title, and 2023 Fortinet Championship winner Sahith Theegala.
There are also appearances from Hojgaard twins Rasmus and Nicolai, the in form Michael Kim, WM Phoenix Open winner Thomas Detry and Min Woo Lee, who was the joint leader after two rounds of The Players Championship before finishing T20.
Below is the confirmed field for the Texas Children’s Houston Open.
Texas Children's Houston Open Field
- Andersen, Mason
- Baddeley, Aaron
- Bridgeman, Jacob
- Buckley, Hayden
- Burgoon, Bronson
- Campos, Rafael
- Capan III, Frankie
- Castillo, Ricky
- Chandler, Will
- Clark, Wyndham
- Cole, Eric
- Cone, Trevor
- Cummins, Quade
- Dahmen, Joel
- Day, Jason
- Del Solar, Cristobal
- Detry, Thomas
- Dickson, Taylor
- Dunlap, Nick
- Echavarria, Nico
- Eckroat, Austin
- English, Harris
- Finau, Tony
- Fishburn, Patrick
- Fisk, Steven
- Fowler, Rickie
- Fox, Ryan
- Gerard, Ryan
- Ghim, Doug
- Goodwin, Noah
- Gordon, Will
- Gotterup, Chris
- Greyserman, Max
- Griffin, Ben
- Griffin, Lanto
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Hadwin, Adam
- Hall, Harry
- Hardy, Nick
- Harrington, Padraig
- Higgs, Harry
- Highsmith, Joe
- Hisatsune, Ryo
- Hodges, Lee
- Hoey, Rico
- Hoffman, Charley
- Hojgaard, Nicolai
- Hojgaard, Rasmus
- Hoshino, Rikuya
- Hossler, Beau
- Hubbard, Mark
- Hughes, Mackenzie
- Im, Sungjae
- Jaeger, Stephan
- Johnson, Zach
- Kanaya, Takumi
- Kent, Noah
- Kim, Chan
- Kim, Michael
- Kim, Si Woo
- Kitayama, Kurt
- Kizzire, Patton
- Knapp, Jake
- Kohles, Ben
- Lashley, Nate
- Lawrence, Thriston
- Lee, K.H.
- Lee, Min Woo
- Lipsky, David
- List, Luke
- Lower, Justin
- Malnati, Peter
- Manassero, Matteo
- Martin, Ben
- McCarty, Matt
- McGreevy, Max
- Mcllroy, Rory
- McNealy, Maverick
- Meissner, Mac
- Mitchell, Keith
- Molinari, Francesco
- Montgomery, Taylor
- Moore, Taylor
- Mouw, William
- Mullinax, Trey
- Norgaard, Niklas
- Norlander, Henrik
- Norrman, Vincent
- Novak, Andrew
- Olesen, Thorbjorn
- Onishi, Kaito
- Pak, John
- Palmer, Ryan
- Pan, C.T.
- Paul, Jeremy
- Pendrith, Taylor
- Perez, Victor
- Peterson, Paul
- Phillips, Chandler
- Potgieter, Aldrich
- Power, Seamus
- Putnam, Andrew
- Rai, Aaron
- Ramey, Chad
- Riedel, Matthew
- Riley, Davis
- Rodgers, Patrick
- Rosenmueller, Thomas
- Roy, Kevin
- Rozner, Antoine
- Ryder, Sam
- Sainz Jr, Carlos
- Salinda, Isaiah
- Scheffler, Scottie
- Schenk, Adam
- Schmid, Matti
- Sigg, Greyson
- Silverman, Ben
- Skinns, David
- Smalley, Alex
- Snedeker, Brandt
- Spaun, J.J.
- Springer, Hayden
- Stevens, Sam
- Suber, Jackson
- Svensson, Adam
- Svensson, Jesper
- Taylor, Nick
- Theegala, Sahith
- Thompson, Davis
- Thorbjornsen, Michael
- Thornberry, Braden
- Tosti, Alejandro
- Valimaki, Sami
- Van Rooyen, Erik
- Vegas, Jhonattan
- Velo, Kevin
- Ventura, Kris
- Vilips, Karl
- Villegas, Camilo
- Walker, Danny
- Walker, Jimmy
- Wallace, Matt
- Waring, Paul
- Westmoreland, Kyle
- Whaley, Vince
- Widing, Tim
- Willett, Danny
- Woodland, Gary
- Young, Carson
- Yu, Kevin
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Valspar Championship Tee Times - Round Three
Jacob Bridgeman leads a number of big names going into the weekend of the Valspar Championship, with the American searching for a maiden PGA Tour title
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'They Can Feel Free To Leave Some Waffle House Gift Cards' - Neal Shipley Makes '12 New Friends' As Final Hole Bogey Moves Valspar Championship Cutline
A late bogey from Shipley meant the cutline moved to two-over-par, thus allowing 12 MORE players to make it into the weekend at the Copperhead Course
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Valspar Championship Tee Times - Round Three
Jacob Bridgeman leads a number of big names going into the weekend of the Valspar Championship, with the American searching for a maiden PGA Tour title
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'They Can Feel Free To Leave Some Waffle House Gift Cards' - Neal Shipley Makes '12 New Friends' As Final Hole Bogey Moves Valspar Championship Cutline
A late bogey from Shipley meant the cutline moved to two-over-par, thus allowing 12 MORE players to make it into the weekend at the Copperhead Course
By Matt Cradock Published
-
6 Big Names To Miss The Cut At The Valspar Championship
Friday at the Valspar Championship saw some big moves being made by various players, but some big names would also miss the weekend at Innisbrook Resort
By Matt Cradock Published
-
How Much The Winning Caddie Earns At The Valspar Championship
The Valspar Championship is the final event of the Florida Swing and, with an $8.7 million tournament purse, it's not just the players who are playing for big money
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'I Can't See Why Anybody Wouldn't Want To Do This' - Padraig Harrington Outlines Reasons Rory McIlroy Will 'Likely' Change His Damning Verdict On Playing Senior Golf
After Rory McIlroy recently said he would never play senior tour golf, Padraig Harrington explained why he thinks the World No.2 could well change his mind
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'Basically They Said Act Like A Moron As Much As You Possibly Can, And I Said Well, That's Pretty Easy For Me' - Will Zalatoris on Happy Gilmore 2 Filming After Valspar Caddie Bib Joke
Will Zalatoris had fun with his caddie's bib at the Valspar Championship to revel in his role in Happy Gilmore 2 and his likeness to one character in the original
By Paul Higham Published
-
Watch Bizzare Patton Kizzire Meltdown As He Punts His Putter 20 Yards Before Pulling Out Of The Valspar
Patton Kizzire had a moment of madness at the Valspar Championship as he angrily booted his putter 20 yards, breaking it in the process, before then withdrawing from the tournament
By Paul Higham Published
-
'If We Want To Figure Out Why The Game Of Golf Is Not Back Together, Go Ask Those Guys' - Scottie Scheffler Insists LIV Golfers To Blame For Golf's Big Divide
Scottie Scheffler reiterated his stance that LIV golfers were to blame for the continued split in men's pro golf, while insisting the PGA Tour still had a better standard
By Paul Higham Published