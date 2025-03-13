Jason Day Withdraws From Players Championship

Former Players Championship winner Jason Day was forced to withdraw before Thursday's first round at Sawgrass due to illness

Former champion Jason Day has been forced to withdraw from the 2025 Players Championship due to illness.

The Australian won the 2016 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass by four shots at the height of his powers, and had been looking in good form this year heading back to the unofficial fifth Major.

However, the 2015 PGA Championship winner was a late withdrawal from the field, as he pulled out early on Thursday morning ahead of the first round.

Day's spot in the field is being taken up by Danny Walker.

Day has had some lean years after his glorious spell in 2015-6 when he won eight times including his first Major at the PGA Championship and The Players.

The now 37-year-old had five straight Major top 10s during 2015-16 and spent a total of 51 weeks as World No.1, but injury problems and loss of form led to some down years.

He was heading to Sawgrass after a solid start to 2025 though, with a T3 finish at the American Express and a nice T8 at Bay Hill last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Day will have to skip a bid to add a second Players Championship though due to illness again causing him problems.

