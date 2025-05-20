4 Players Withdraw From Charles Schwab Challenge As DP World Tour Player Lands Sponsor Exemption
Several star names have pulled out of the Charles Schwab Challenge already, with one player turning down a European return to make his latest PGA Tour start
A handful of notable names have withdrawn from the Charles Schwab Challenge days before the tournament is due to begin at Colonial Country Club.
The fourth and final stop in Texas this season features a strong field, including 2025 PGA Championship winner, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama and Tommy Fleetwood.
Those in contention will play for an increased total prize purse of $9.5 million, with the winner taking home almost $1.8 million and the runner-up collecting a seven-figure check.
However, there are four names who will not be fighting for the significant winner's perks after pulling out of the PGA Tour season's week-21 tournament.
Firstly, Will Zalatoris withdrew alongside former Team USA Ryder Cup captain, Zach Johnson on Monday, with the pair replaced by Dylan Wu and Camillo Villegas - the latter of whom qualified on his own number.
The PGA TOUR makes its fourth and final stop in the Lone Star State during the 2025 PGA TOUR Season, returning to Colonial Country Club for the 79th time, the longest-running host venue for a non-major on TOUR. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will make his sixth career start at… pic.twitter.com/u9VGnJogyTMay 16, 2025
As a result of the Colombian's upgrade, Matt Wallace earned an unrestricted sponsor's exemption into the Charles Schwab Challenge.
The Englishman, who won the 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship, was due to play in the DP World Tour's Soudal Open this week but turned down the chance to make his second European start of 2025 in order to take his place in the PGA Tour field instead.
Wallace has played 11 regular PGA Tour events so far this season but missed the cut in six and withdrew from the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. However, the man with designs on representing Team Europe at the upcoming Ryder Cup finished T17th at the PGA Championship and will hope that can be a catalyst for better things to come.
Wu and Wallace have been joined by William Mouw and Akshay Bhatia at the longest-running host venue for a non-major, with Colonial welcoming a PGA Tour event for the 79th year in a row.
Monday field updates for the Charles Schwab Challenge:Zach Johnson WD; Camilo Villegas IN on own number; Matt Wallace receives unrestricted sponsor exemptionWill Zalatoris WD; Dylan Wu INMay 19, 2025
They took the spots of twins, Rasmus and Nicolai Hojgaard, who withdrew from the Charles Schwab Challenge on Friday and Sunday, respectively.
Scheffler is the overwhelming favorite to win again this week, following the World No.1's romp to a third Major at Quail Hollow, and is strongly fancied to follow defending champion, Davis Riley into the winner's circle in his adopted home state.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
