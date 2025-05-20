4 Players Withdraw From Charles Schwab Challenge As DP World Tour Player Lands Sponsor Exemption

Several star names have pulled out of the Charles Schwab Challenge already, with one player turning down a European return to make his latest PGA Tour start

Main image of Colonial Country Club&#039;s ninth hole and inset photos of Will Zalatoris (top left) and Rasmus Hojgaard (bottom left)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
A handful of notable names have withdrawn from the Charles Schwab Challenge days before the tournament is due to begin at Colonial Country Club.

The fourth and final stop in Texas this season features a strong field, including 2025 PGA Championship winner, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama and Tommy Fleetwood.

Those in contention will play for an increased total prize purse of $9.5 million, with the winner taking home almost $1.8 million and the runner-up collecting a seven-figure check.

However, there are four names who will not be fighting for the significant winner's perks after pulling out of the PGA Tour season's week-21 tournament.

Firstly, Will Zalatoris withdrew alongside former Team USA Ryder Cup captain, Zach Johnson on Monday, with the pair replaced by Dylan Wu and Camillo Villegas - the latter of whom qualified on his own number.

As a result of the Colombian's upgrade, Matt Wallace earned an unrestricted sponsor's exemption into the Charles Schwab Challenge.

The Englishman, who won the 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship, was due to play in the DP World Tour's Soudal Open this week but turned down the chance to make his second European start of 2025 in order to take his place in the PGA Tour field instead.

Wallace has played 11 regular PGA Tour events so far this season but missed the cut in six and withdrew from the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. However, the man with designs on representing Team Europe at the upcoming Ryder Cup finished T17th at the PGA Championship and will hope that can be a catalyst for better things to come.

Wu and Wallace have been joined by William Mouw and Akshay Bhatia at the longest-running host venue for a non-major, with Colonial welcoming a PGA Tour event for the 79th year in a row.

They took the spots of twins, Rasmus and Nicolai Hojgaard, who withdrew from the Charles Schwab Challenge on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

Scheffler is the overwhelming favorite to win again this week, following the World No.1's romp to a third Major at Quail Hollow, and is strongly fancied to follow defending champion, Davis Riley into the winner's circle in his adopted home state.

