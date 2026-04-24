Despite The Price, First Ryder Cup Tickets Sell Out - In Just An Hour

The first batch of Ryder Cup 2027 tickets took under an hour to sell out during an exclusive first sale just for Irish residents.

Adare Manor will host the 100th anniversary Ryder Cup and there was plenty of negative press when organisers revealed that Ryder Cup tickets for the three matchdays would cost €499 ($585).

A huge 91% increase on 2023 prices in Rome led to people such as Ian Poulter and Justin Rose's caddie Mark Fulcher to brand the cost as extortionate.

But it seems as though home interest in Ireland has not been dented by the prices, with tickets snapped up within an hour and around 60,000 fans queueing online.

The first window for 2027 Ryder Cup ticket sales opened up at 11am local time on Friday - but only for Irish residents, of which there were 150,000 who had registered for this early access.

The limited number of those controversial €499 matchday tickets were gone inside an hour, while the practice day and weekly tickets also on sale exclusively in Ireland were sold in four hours, according to the organisers.

Richard Atkinson, the European Tour Group’s Chief Ryder Cup Officer, said: “The demand from fans across the island of Ireland has been unprecedented.

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"We know that Irish golf fans are amongst the most enthusiastic in the world and this is yet another reminder of that.

"We also look forward to the start of June when, in addition to Irish residents getting a second chance, fans from around the world will get their opportunity to be part of this great sporting occasion.”

Ryder Cup ticket prices & how to get them

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Some frustrated fans experienced problems trying to access the ticketing website or were stuck in that queue.

A spokesperson for Ryder Cup Europe said: "We are aware of a handful of individual user issues but there are no widespread technical problems with today's sale.

"Indeed, tickets have been selling at anticipated levels given Irish fans' renowned enthusiasm for golf and the Ryder Cup."

The 100th Ryder Cup will take place from Friday September 17 to Sunday September 19 in what will be just the tournament's second visit to Ireland.

Fans still wanting tickets need a registered Ryder Cup ticket account for when the public ballot goes live on Wednesday June 3 for general sale tickets.

Practice day tickets will cost €89 ($105) for Tuesday and Wednesday, with Thursday's final practice day ticket costing €179 ($210) - which includes the Opening Ceremony.

Tickets will cost between €20-€30 for under-16s on the practice days.

Luke Donald is aiming for a historic third Ryder Cup victory in a row as European captain, with reports suggesting Jim Furyk will be leading Team USA as they chase a first away win in the competition since 1993.