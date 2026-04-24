Report: Jim Furyk To Return As USA Ryder Cup Captain For 2027

Jim Furyk is reportedly set to be named USA Ryder Cup captain for a second time and lead the team for 2027 in Ireland.

The AP's Doug Ferguson says that multiple sources have told him the US Ryder Cup committee have turned to 55-year-old Furyk after Tiger Woods ruled himself out of contention.

Furyk will be the fourth man to return as US captain to take on Europe in the Ryder Cup, after he was in charge for the ill-fated 2018 contest in Paris - which Thomas Bjorn's Europe emphatically won 17.5-10.5.

Almost a decade after that debacle in France, Furyk will reportedly return for an even tougher assignment at Adare Manor - trying to stop Luke Donald from winning three Ryder Cups in a row.

Woods was always the first choice for the PGA of America but his latest DUI arrest and subsequent stepping away from golf saw him also take himself out of the running.

With the 15-time Major champion out of the picture, the vastly experienced Furyk is the man selected with the almighty task of stopping Donald's European juggernaut from claiming a third straight Ryder Cup at Adare Manor.

And as the USA are acutely aware, they are without an away Ryder Cup in over 30 years, with the last victory on European soil being at The Belfry in 1993.

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One of those defeats was an emphatic one for Furyk at Le Golf National, with one of many criticisms of his tenure being his captain's picks going 2-10-0.

Jim Furyk won the 2014 Presidents Cup as captain (Image credit: Getty Images)

Furyk has since won the Presidents Cup as captain in 2024 though, and not many players have as much experience of team golf as the 2003 US Open champion.

Remarkably, Furyk has been involved in every Ryder Cup since making his playing debut way back in 1997 - he played in nine straight events with one appearance as captain (2018) and four others as a vice-captain (2016, 2021, 2023, 2025).

If confirmed, Furyk will join Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson and Davis Love III as returning USA captains since Europe joined the event in 1979.

Love infamously was on the wrong end of the Miracle of Medinah in 2012, but made amends when given the chance four years later at Hazeltine when his USA side ran out commanding six-point winners.

Watson was captain for America's last away win in 1993, but he could not replicate that when he returned over two decades later to lead another disappointing defeat at Glenagles in 2014.

Nickalus also suffered a home Ryder Cup defeat in his first captaincy in 1983, but avenged that loss when he returned in 1987 on his own Muirfield Village Golf Course.