After Three Years Away From The Game, Michelle Wie Will Return At US Women's Open

The US Women's Open is one of the largest and most lucrative championships in golf, with the 2026 edition welcoming one of the most recognized names in the women's game.

Michelle Wie West, who claimed the title in 2014, stepped away from professional golf in 2023 following the US Women's Open, but is now set to return to the course in Los Angeles, revealing the news via social media on Tuesday.

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Posting to Instagram, the 36-year-old wrote: "With one final year of eligibility from my victory in 2014 and the Championship headed to an iconic venue that means so much to me, I am excited to announce that I’ll be teeing it up at the U.S. Women’s Open at Riviera in June!"

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It marks her first start since missing the cut in 2023 at Pebble Beach, where she fired back-to-back 79s. It also marks her first start since the birth of her second child, Jagger, in October 2024.

Currently, it's unclear as to whether it will be Wie's final appearance in a competitive environment, but the American is set to compete in the women's TGL for 2026-27.

Announced back in February, Wie will join the likes of World No.1 Jeeno Thitikul, multiple-time Major winner Lydia Ko, and English star Charley Hull, as the players in the league, with notable others also making appearances in the maiden season.

Wie during the 2023 US Women's Open, where she finished 14-over-par (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bursting on to the scene when she was just 10-years-old, qualifying for the USGA Amateur Championship, Wie claimed five LPGA Tour wins throughout her career, including the 2014 US Women's Open.

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Although wrist injuries plagued the start of her career, when Wie turned professional prior to her 16th birthday, she went on to claim some good results in Majors, earning three top 10s in the US Women's Open, highlighted by her win.

For 2026, the championship takes place at Riviera Country Club for the very first time, which hosts the Genesis Invitational and, for 2028, the Olympic Games.

It will be the first USGA women's championship ever conducted at the club, with Maja Stark looking to defend the title that she won at Erin Hills, earning a two stroke victory over Nelly Korda and Rio Takeda.