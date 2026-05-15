Who Are The Best Active Male Golfers Yet To Win A Major?
A number of top-quality players have secured one of the four men's Majors in golf, but some big names are yet to lift one of the game's coveted trophies
A professional golfer's career is often judged by how many Majors they win, with it taking a special caliber of player to secure one of golf's big four championships.
Multiple names have either claimed The Masters, PGA Championship, US Open or Open Championship but, for some, the taste of Major success never comes.
Just because a player possesses an exceptional record on their respective Tours, it doesn't mean it'll translate to victories in the four Majors.
The likes of Colin Montgomerie, Lee Westwood and Luke Donald are prime examples, with the trio claiming win-after-win on the DP World Tour, but never securing a Major.
It's the same for the current crop of players and, below, we've listed some of the best active male golfers who are yet to etch their name on a Major trophy.
Listed in no particular order, there will be some names we have missed, but these are some of the biggest in the game right now without a Major win.
Tommy Fleetwood
- PGA Tour Wins: 1
- DP World Tour Wins: 8
- Highest OWGR Ranking: 3rd
- Major Top 10s: 8
- Best Major Finish: 2nd (2018 US Open, 2019 Open Championship)
Patrick Cantlay
- PGA Tour Wins: 8
- Highest OWGR Ranking: 3rd
- Major Top 10s: 5
- Best Major Finish: T3rd (2024 US Open)
Viktor Hovland
- PGA Tour Wins: 7
- DP World Tour Wins: 2
- Highest OWGR Ranking: 3rd
- Major Top 10s: 5
- Best Major Finish: T2nd (2023 PGA Championship)
Tyrrell Hatton
- PGA Tour Wins: 1
- DP World Tour Wins: 8
- LIV Golf Wins: 1
- Highest OWGR Ranking: 5th
- Major Top 10s: 8
- Best Major Finish: T3rd (2026 Masters)
Cameron Young
- PGA Tour Wins: 3
- Highest OWGR Ranking: 3rd
- Major Top 10s: 7
- Best Major Finish: 2nd (2022 Open Championship)
Rickie Fowler
- PGA Tour Wins: 6
- DP World Tour Wins: 2
- Highest OWGR Ranking: 4th
- Major Top 10s: 13
- Best Major Finish: 2nd (2018 Masters)
Sam Burns
- PGA Tour Wins: 5
- DP World Tour Wins: 1
- Highest OWGR Ranking: 9th
- Major Top 10s: 3
- Best Major Finish: 7th (2025 US Open, 2026 Masters)
Alex Noren
- DP World Tour Wins: 12
- Highest OWGR Ranking: 8th
- Major Top 10s: 2
- Best Major Finish: T6th (2017 Open Championship)
Robert MacIntyre
- PGA Tour wins: 2
- DP World Tour Wins: 4
- Highest OWGR Ranking: 5th
- Major Top 10s: 5
- Best Major Finish: 2nd (2025 US Open)
Ludvig Aberg
- PGA Tour Wins: 2
- DP World Tour Wins: 1
- Highest OWGR Ranking: 4th
- Major Top 10s: 2
- Best Major Finish: 2nd (2024 Masters)
Chris Gotterup
- PGA Tour Wins: 4
- Highest OWGR Ranking: 5th
- Major Top 10s: 1
- Best Major Finish: 3rd (2025 Open Championship)
Russell Henley
- PGA Tour Wins: 5
- Highest OWGR Ranking: 3rd
- Major Top 10s: 6
- Best Major Finish: T3rd (2026 Masters)
Sepp Straka
- PGA Tour Wins: 4
- Highest OWGR Ranking: 7th
- Major Top 10s: 2
- Best Major Finish: T2nd (2023 Open Championship)
Harris English
- PGA Tour Wins: 5
- Highest OWGR Ranking: 7th
- Major Top 10s: 5
- Best Major Finish: 2nd (2025 Open Championship)
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Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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