Who Are The Best Active Male Golfers Yet To Win A Major?

A professional golfer's career is often judged by how many Majors they win, with it taking a special caliber of player to secure one of golf's big four championships.

Multiple names have either claimed The Masters, PGA Championship, US Open or Open Championship but, for some, the taste of Major success never comes.

Lee Westwood produced three runner-up finishes and six top threes throughout his Major career (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just because a player possesses an exceptional record on their respective Tours, it doesn't mean it'll translate to victories in the four Majors.

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The likes of Colin Montgomerie, Lee Westwood and Luke Donald are prime examples, with the trio claiming win-after-win on the DP World Tour, but never securing a Major.

It's the same for the current crop of players and, below, we've listed some of the best active male golfers who are yet to etch their name on a Major trophy.

Listed in no particular order, there will be some names we have missed, but these are some of the biggest in the game right now without a Major win.

Tommy Fleetwood

(Image credit: Getty Images)

PGA Tour Wins: 1

DP World Tour Wins: 8

Highest OWGR Ranking: 3rd

Major Top 10s: 8

Best Major Finish: 2nd (2018 US Open, 2019 Open Championship)

Patrick Cantlay

(Image credit: Getty Images)

PGA Tour Wins: 8

Highest OWGR Ranking: 3rd

Major Top 10s: 5

Best Major Finish: T3rd (2024 US Open)

Viktor Hovland

(Image credit: Getty Images)

PGA Tour Wins: 7

DP World Tour Wins: 2

Highest OWGR Ranking: 3rd

Major Top 10s: 5

Best Major Finish: T2nd (2023 PGA Championship)

Tyrrell Hatton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

PGA Tour Wins: 1

DP World Tour Wins: 8

LIV Golf Wins: 1

Highest OWGR Ranking: 5th

Major Top 10s: 8

Best Major Finish: T3rd (2026 Masters)

Cameron Young

(Image credit: Getty Images)

PGA Tour Wins: 3

Highest OWGR Ranking: 3rd

Major Top 10s: 7

Best Major Finish: 2nd (2022 Open Championship)

Rickie Fowler

(Image credit: Getty Images)

PGA Tour Wins: 6

DP World Tour Wins: 2

Highest OWGR Ranking: 4th

Major Top 10s: 13

Best Major Finish: 2nd (2018 Masters)

Sam Burns

(Image credit: Getty Images)

PGA Tour Wins: 5

DP World Tour Wins: 1

Highest OWGR Ranking: 9th

Major Top 10s: 3

Best Major Finish: 7th (2025 US Open, 2026 Masters)

Alex Noren

(Image credit: Getty Images)

DP World Tour Wins: 12

Highest OWGR Ranking: 8th

Major Top 10s: 2

Best Major Finish: T6th (2017 Open Championship)

Robert MacIntyre

(Image credit: Getty Images)

PGA Tour wins: 2

DP World Tour Wins: 4

Highest OWGR Ranking: 5th

Major Top 10s: 5

Best Major Finish: 2nd (2025 US Open)

Ludvig Aberg

(Image credit: Getty Images)

PGA Tour Wins: 2

DP World Tour Wins: 1

Highest OWGR Ranking: 4th

Major Top 10s: 2

Best Major Finish: 2nd (2024 Masters)

Chris Gotterup

(Image credit: Getty Images)

PGA Tour Wins: 4

Highest OWGR Ranking: 5th

Major Top 10s: 1

Best Major Finish: 3rd (2025 Open Championship)

Russell Henley

(Image credit: Getty Images)

PGA Tour Wins: 5

Highest OWGR Ranking: 3rd

Major Top 10s: 6

Best Major Finish: T3rd (2026 Masters)

Sepp Straka

(Image credit: Getty Images)

PGA Tour Wins: 4

Highest OWGR Ranking: 7th

Major Top 10s: 2

Best Major Finish: T2nd (2023 Open Championship)

Harris English

(Image credit: Getty Images)

PGA Tour Wins: 5

Highest OWGR Ranking: 7th

Major Top 10s: 5

Best Major Finish: 2nd (2025 Open Championship)