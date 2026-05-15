Who Are The Best Active Male Golfers Yet To Win A Major?

A number of top-quality players have secured one of the four men's Majors in golf, but some big names are yet to lift one of the game's coveted trophies

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Tommy Fleetwood waves to the crowd, Viktor Hovland hits a drive
(Image credit: Getty Images)

A professional golfer's career is often judged by how many Majors they win, with it taking a special caliber of player to secure one of golf's big four championships.

Multiple names have either claimed The Masters, PGA Championship, US Open or Open Championship but, for some, the taste of Major success never comes.

Lee Westwood during the final round of The 139th Open Championship on the Old Course, St Andrews

Lee Westwood produced three runner-up finishes and six top threes throughout his Major career

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just because a player possesses an exceptional record on their respective Tours, it doesn't mean it'll translate to victories in the four Majors.

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The likes of Colin Montgomerie, Lee Westwood and Luke Donald are prime examples, with the trio claiming win-after-win on the DP World Tour, but never securing a Major.

It's the same for the current crop of players and, below, we've listed some of the best active male golfers who are yet to etch their name on a Major trophy.

Listed in no particular order, there will be some names we have missed, but these are some of the biggest in the game right now without a Major win.

Tommy Fleetwood

Tommy Fleetwood warms up on the driving range before a practice round prior to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club

(Image credit: Getty Images)
  • PGA Tour Wins: 1
  • DP World Tour Wins: 8
  • Highest OWGR Ranking: 3rd
  • Major Top 10s: 8
  • Best Major Finish: 2nd (2018 US Open, 2019 Open Championship)

Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay looks on from the third green during a practice round prior to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club

(Image credit: Getty Images)
  • PGA Tour Wins: 8
  • Highest OWGR Ranking: 3rd
  • Major Top 10s: 5
  • Best Major Finish: T3rd (2024 US Open)

Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland hits a driver off the tee

(Image credit: Getty Images)
  • PGA Tour Wins: 7
  • DP World Tour Wins: 2
  • Highest OWGR Ranking: 3rd
  • Major Top 10s: 5
  • Best Major Finish: T2nd (2023 PGA Championship)

Tyrrell Hatton

Tyrrell Hatton plays his shot from the second tee during a practice round prior to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club

(Image credit: Getty Images)
  • PGA Tour Wins: 1
  • DP World Tour Wins: 8
  • LIV Golf Wins: 1
  • Highest OWGR Ranking: 5th
  • Major Top 10s: 8
  • Best Major Finish: T3rd (2026 Masters)

Cameron Young

Cameron Young tees off on the 4th hole during the first round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club

(Image credit: Getty Images)
  • PGA Tour Wins: 3
  • Highest OWGR Ranking: 3rd
  • Major Top 10s: 7
  • Best Major Finish: 2nd (2022 Open Championship)

Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler looks on from the 12th green during the first round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club

(Image credit: Getty Images)
  • PGA Tour Wins: 6
  • DP World Tour Wins: 2
  • Highest OWGR Ranking: 4th
  • Major Top 10s: 13
  • Best Major Finish: 2nd (2018 Masters)

Sam Burns

Sam Burns holds his finish on a drive

(Image credit: Getty Images)
  • PGA Tour Wins: 5
  • DP World Tour Wins: 1
  • Highest OWGR Ranking: 9th
  • Major Top 10s: 3
  • Best Major Finish: 7th (2025 US Open, 2026 Masters)

Alex Noren

Alex Noren lines up a putt on the 11th green during the final round of the Cadillac Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)
  • DP World Tour Wins: 12
  • Highest OWGR Ranking: 8th
  • Major Top 10s: 2
  • Best Major Finish: T6th (2017 Open Championship)

Robert MacIntyre

Robert MacIntyre at the Valero Texas Open round two.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
  • PGA Tour wins: 2
  • DP World Tour Wins: 4
  • Highest OWGR Ranking: 5th
  • Major Top 10s: 5
  • Best Major Finish: 2nd (2025 US Open)

Ludvig Aberg

Ludvig Aberg plays his shot from the second tee during a practice round prior to the PGA Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)
  • PGA Tour Wins: 2
  • DP World Tour Wins: 1
  • Highest OWGR Ranking: 4th
  • Major Top 10s: 2
  • Best Major Finish: 2nd (2024 Masters)

Chris Gotterup

Chris Gotterup hits his second shot on the 10th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club

(Image credit: Getty Images)
  • PGA Tour Wins: 4
  • Highest OWGR Ranking: 5th
  • Major Top 10s: 1
  • Best Major Finish: 3rd (2025 Open Championship)

Russell Henley

Russell Henley plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club

(Image credit: Getty Images)
  • PGA Tour Wins: 5
  • Highest OWGR Ranking: 3rd
  • Major Top 10s: 6
  • Best Major Finish: T3rd (2026 Masters)

Sepp Straka

Sepp Straka at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)
  • PGA Tour Wins: 4
  • Highest OWGR Ranking: 7th
  • Major Top 10s: 2
  • Best Major Finish: T2nd (2023 Open Championship)

Harris English

Harris English hits a drive at the tenth hole during the third round of the Truist Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)
  • PGA Tour Wins: 5
  • Highest OWGR Ranking: 7th
  • Major Top 10s: 5
  • Best Major Finish: 2nd (2025 Open Championship)
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°

Irons: TaylorMade P7CB

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

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