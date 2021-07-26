Learn more about Japanese golfer Nasa Hataoka with these facts

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Nasa Hataoka

Nasa Hataoka is a nine-time professional winner who currently plays on the LPGA Tour, following a very successful early career on the LPGA of Japan Tour.

She is an exciting young talent that has plenty of promise for the future, but what do you need to know about the Japanese golfer? We take a look below.

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Nasa Hataoka

1. Hataoka was born 13 January, 1999, in Ibaraki in Japan.

2. She first started playing golf at 11-years-old, and has progressed at a high level ever since.

As an amateur, she won the IMG Academy Junior World Championship, Kanto Junior Championship, and the Faldo Series Asia Championship in 2015.

In 2016, she retained all three championships, plus she added the Ciputra World Junior Championship to her collection.

3. While still an amateur and just 17-years-old, Hataoka won the 2016 Japan Women’s Open Golf Championship, a Major tournament on the LPGA of Japan Tour.

She became the youngest player and the first amateur to win a JLPGA Major.

4. After her JLPGA win, Hataoka turned professional and competed in the LPGA Final Qualifying Tournament.

She finished fourteenth to earn her LPGA Tour card for 2017, and she played on both the LPGA Tour and the LPGA of Japan Tour that season.

5. A 140th place finish on the LPGA Tour money list meant that Nasa lost her card for 2018, but she finished first in the LPGA Final Qualifying Tournament to re-earn her card for the following season.

In 2017 she also won twice more on the JLPGA, including her second Japan Women’s Open.

6. Hataoka won her first LPGA Tour event in 2018, at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

She has three other wins on the LPGA Tour, including the 2018 Toto Japan Classic, 2019 Kia Classic, and the 2021 Marathon Classic.

7. The 2018 Toto Japan Classic win, which is co-sanctioned with the LPGA of Japan Tour, saw Hataoka climb to the top-ten of the Women’s World Golf Rankings.

8. Hataoka has lost all four play-offs she has played in on the LPGA Tour, including the 2018 Women’s PGA Championship and 2021 Women’s US Open.

She finished T2 and second at those Majors, which are her best finishes in LPGA Major Championships.

9. Nasa has represented Japan on three occasions in combined professional and amateur career: at the Espirito Santo Trophy in 2016, the International Crown in 2018, and the Amata Friendship Cup in 2018.

She also played for Asia/Pacific at the Patsy Hankins Trophy in 2016, which her team won.

10. Hataoka will play in her first Olympics at Tokyo, in her home country.

At the time of writing, she is ranked ninth in the Women’s World Golf Rankings, the highest ranked Japanese player.