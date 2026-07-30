'My Lack Of Knowledge Is Not An Excuse' - PGA Tour Winner Accepts Six-Month Anti-Doping Ban

Trey Mullinax has insisted he did not intentionally take any performance-enhancing substances, but was at fault after being suspended for six months by the PGA Tour following a failed drugs test.

The PGA Tour announced that Mullinax had been given the suspension after violating the anti-doping policy by testing positive for performance-enhancing substances.

Mullinax released a statement through the PGA Tour saying the failed test was due to a new medication he was taking, but accepted responsibility by admitting "my lack of knowledge is not an excuse".

No details of his medical condition or the medicine have been released, and the 34-year-old will be cleared to play again on January 16, 2027.

The PGA Tour stated that Mullinax "cooperated fully throughout the process and accepted his suspension" as he admitted failing to check if his new medication contained anything on the prohibited list.

"I take full responsibility for what happened. At the end of the day, it is my responsibility to understand and follow the PGA Tour's Anti-Doping Policy and all of its rules and regulations. I failed to do that, and that is on me," said Mullinax.

"I recently used a medication to treat a condition I was originally diagnosed with in college without seeking approval under the Tour's Anti-Doping Policy.

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"My lack of knowledge is not an excuse. It was my responsibility to know the rules before taking any medication and I failed to do so. I want to be absolutely clear - I have never taken any substance with the intention of gaining a competitive advantage. Anyone who knows me knows how much I respect this game and the values it represents.

"I accept the consequences of my actions and will use this experience as a lesson."

Statement from Trey Mullinax: pic.twitter.com/Rd5oSHZUnAJuly 29, 2026

Mullinax has played just three times this year, twice on the PGA Tour and once on the Korn Ferry Tour - missing the cut in all three outings.