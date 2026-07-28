7 Big Names Missing The 2026 AIG Women's Open

The final Major of 2026 is already upon us as the world's best female golfers take on the challenge of Royal Lytham and St Annes to contest the AIG Women's Open.

The iconic links course hosts for the first time since Georgia Hall won in 2018, and this week it's Miyu Yamashita defending the trophy after sealing her maiden Major title at Royal Porthcawl last year.

World No.1 Nelly Korda is tournament favorite after winning both the Chevron Championship and US Women's Open this season, with fellow 2026 two-time Major winner Hae Ran Ryu also tipped to contend.

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Then there's a strong cast of challengers including home favorites Lottie Woad and Charley Hull along with Jeeno Thitikul, Hannah Green, Hyo Joo Kim and many others.

But what about the notable players not in the 2026 AIG Women's Open field? Here's a look at some of the big names who failed to qualify or are simply not teeing it up:

Lexi Thompson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just a month after her incredible US Women's Open streak ended, Lexi Thompson misses her second consecutive AIG Women's Open.

The 2014 ANA Inspiration (now Chevron Championship) winner only played in one Major this year, the Chevron, after announcing her semi-retirement from pro golf in 2024.