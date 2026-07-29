'What Is Lottie's Ceiling? Who Knows? Potentially World No.1, Potentially Major Champion, Solheim Cup Too'

Lottie Woad has the potential to enjoy a hall-of-fame career in golf, according to England Golf performance director Nigel Edwards.

Aged 22, Woad has already claimed three professional titles as well as landing the Augusta National Women's Amateur and Girls Amateur Championship.

Currently ranked as World No.5 despite having only turned pro in July 2025, it's impossible to call the English star one for the future anymore. She's one of the best right now.

But how far can she go? A first Major still eludes her, yet there have been four top-10s in 12 starts prior to the AIG Women's Open. For many, it's only a matter of time.

Edwards is one of those people who thinks Woad will claim a Major one day. But not just one, the England Golf performance director believes she will land multiple.

Asked what Woad's ceiling is off the back of an incredibly successful start to life as a pro, Edwards said: "What is Lottie's ceiling? Who knows? Potentially World No.1, potentially Major champion.

"I think she'll play the Solheim Cup. I think she'll play multiple Solheim Cups. And I hope she goes on and wins not just one Major, but multiple Majors as well."

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What gives him so much confidence in Woad? It isn't just evidence collected over the past 12 months or so.

Edwards has been a part of Woad's golfing journey over the past six or seven years and knows exactly the type of player she really is - especially at the sharp end of tournaments.

He continued: "I think when she gets in the moment and has the opportunity to win, she doesn't back off. She's not frightened of it. And that's a great skill to have.