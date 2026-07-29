Nelly Korda Adds New Club To The Bag Ahead Of AIG Women's Open
The World No.1 has introduced a 4-iron to her set-up for this week's AIG Women's Open, with Korda previously testing it throughout the season
Nelly Korda has enjoyed a fine 2026 and, heading into the AIG Women's Open, she is once again the favorite to wrap-up a third Major of the season.
Being played at Royal Lytham & St Annes, the Major is the only one on the women's calendar to be held at a links course, which has forced Korda to introduce something to her bag for the first time at the championship.
Speaking in her press conference, the World No.1 revealed a change to her reliable equipment set-up.
Talking about strategy to tackle the Lancashire layout, Korda stated: "Yeah, not many drivers off the tee. Probably max four or five.
"I have put a 4-iron into play this week, which I don't think I've ever done in a British (Open) because I've just never really hit it that good.
"I have a little bit of a lower ball flight, so always worked with my hybrid. I really like this 4-iron. I tested it out at KPMG and I'm putting it into play this week."
Korda isn't known for changing her set-up often, with the four-time Major winner using a TaylorMade Qi4D driver, TaylorMade Stealth 2 fairway woods and a Ping G425 hybrid.
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Usually, her iron configuration consists of a TaylorMade P770 5-iron, P7CBs from 6-iron to pitching wedge, as well as a mix of TaylorMade and Titleist wedges.
At the AIG Women's Open, though, it seems the Ping G425 hybrid has been taken out for the 4-iron, which we believe is the same TaylorMade P770 model as her 5-iron.
One aspect that is unlikely to have changed is the shaft in the irons, as Korda uses AeroTech SteelFiber i80 CW throughout her whole set-up.