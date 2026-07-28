AIG Women's Open 2026: Full Field And How They Qualified For Royal Lytham & St Annes

The final women's Major of the year comes from Royal Lytham & St Annes in Lancashire, England, with the AIG Women's Open.

Over 140 players will compete for one of the most prestigious titles in the women's game. But how did they qualify?

There are many ways to qualify for the tournament, with some players eligible via several categories and others making their way to the event thanks to just one.

The result is one of the best fields in golf, featuring recent Major winners, the highest-ranked players in the world, top amateurs and veterans.

Arguably the biggest name is Nelly Korda, who won the first two Majors in 2026, the Chevron Championship and the US Women's Open. Can she make it three and claim the AIG Women's Open title for the first time?

Hae Ran Ryu then emulated Korda with victories at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and the Amundi Evian Championship fo his first two Majors.

The AIG Women's Open is the only one where she is yet to finish in the top 10, but given her stunning recent form, few would bet against that changing at Royal Lytham & St Annes.