Augusta National Women's Amateur 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions
The Augusta National Women's Amateur returns for a sixth time, and many of the leading female players from all over the world will do battle in Georgia
Returning for a sixth time, the Augusta National Women's Amateur is fast becoming one of the premier events in golf as the next generation of aspiring female pros attempt to win this prestigious competition.
A field of 72 players from all over the world will tee it up in Georgia across three days, each hoping to progress through to the final round at Augusta National and be in with a chance of lifting the beautiful trophy.
England's Lottie Woad reigned supreme in 2024 after a stunning back nine at the home of The Masters, and she's back to defend her title - starting the week as the clear favorite with the bookmakers.
Woad's biggest challenge is likely to come from Jasmine Koo and Mirabel Ting, with the American pair currently the World Amateur No.2 and No.3, respectively. There have been three American winners so far, with Rose Zhang and Jennifer Kupcho going on to enjoy excellent starts to their professional careers shortly after.
Below are all of the odds for the leading players at this year's ANWA as well as our 2025 champion picks.
ANWA COURSE GUIDE: CHAMPIONS RETREAT & AUGUSTA NATIONAL
The Augusta National Women's Amateur is split between two venues over three days. Champions Retreat hosts the first two rounds between its Island nine and Bluff nine before the top-30 on the leaderboard enjoy a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club prior to the final day of action.
Champions Retreat is a 27-hole layout in Evans, Georgia which is the only golf course in the world to have three nines designed by Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Arnold Palmer. Nicklaus oversaw the Bluff part of the property while Palmer was in charge of the Island section, leaving the Creek area for Player.
It is located next to the Savannah River and was built on a former untouched timber plot before opening in 2005. For the ANWA, Champions Retreat plays as a 6,360-yard par 72.
Meanwhile, Augusta National Golf Club is home to arguably the most iconic course in the world. It remains a par-72 for the female amateurs but is often a little more than 1,000 yards shorter. The record total winning score for the ANWA is 10-under, set by Kupcho in the championship's inaugural running - 2019.
AUGUSTA NATIONAL WOMEN'S AMATEUR PREVIOUS WINNERS
Year
Player
Score
2024
Lottie Woad
-8 (one stroke)
2023
Rose Zhang
-9 (playoff - Jenny Bae)
2022
Anna Davis
-1 (one stroke)
2021
Tsubasa Kajitani
+1 (playoff - Emilia Migliaccio)
2019
Jennifer Kupcho
-10 (four strokes)
*2020 was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
AUGUSTA NATIONAL WOMEN'S AMATEUR BETTING ODDS
Outright winner odds via Oddschecker (prices correct at time of publishing)
- Lottie Woad (+800)
- Jasmine Koo (+1200)
- Mirabel Ting (+1200)
- Maria Jose Marin (+1400)
- Rianne Mikhaela Malixi (+1600)
- Catherine Park (+1600)
- Louise Rydqvist (+1600)
- Paula Martin Sampedro (+1800)
- Megha Ganne (+2000)
- Kiara Romero (+2000)
- Hannah Darling (+2200)
- Andrea Revuelta (+2200)
- Eila Galitsky (+2200)
- Anna Davis (+2200)
- Asterisk Talley (+2500)
- Gianna Clemente (+2500)
- Soomin Oh (+2500)
- Carla Bernat (+2800)
- Farah OKeefe (+2800)
- Meja Ortengren (+2800)
- Lauren Kim (+2800)
- Amanda Sambach (+3300)
- Francesca Fiorellini (+3300)
- All other players are priced at +4000 or higher
Augusta National Women's Amateur Betting Picks
Favorite: Louise Rydqvist (+1600)
Sweden’s Rydqvist was runner-up at the Women’s Amateur in 2022 and captured the European Ladies Amateur Championship last year. She was a respectable 24th at Augusta in her tournament debut last year and enters the week after winning the recent Darius Rucker Collegiate.
The University of South Carolina senior looks set to turn pro this summer to embark on a career where she may well be one of Europe’s top players, and she could well be joining the paid ranks as the 2025 ANWA champion.
Outsider: Anna Davis (+2200)
Left-hander Davis, who just about justifies outsider status, won this event three years ago and could well become the first ever two-time ANWA champion this week. The Auburn star, who played for USA at last year’s Curtis Cup, obviously has great course form, and plenty of experience playing Augusta now - which famously suits lefties.
She comes into the week in fine form after winning last week’s Charles Schwab Women’s Collegiate Invitational after picking up the Illini Invitational at Medinah in October.
Favorite: Mirabel Ting (+1200)
Arguably the player that comes into this event with the best form is Mirabel Ting, who keeps racking up victory after victory and leads the NCAA Division I standings.
Having won six times since August 2024, including five collegiate titles, Ting has finished above fellow teammate and ANWA favorite Woad, on multiple occasions which is always going to stand her in good stead. What's more, she finished in a share of eighth in 2024, showing that she has the course form to challenge once again.
Outsider: Carolina Lopez-Chacarra (+4000)
If you were to look at tournament history you may wonder why I have selected Lopez Chacarra. Well, the reason is, although she missed the cut by one in 2023 and 24, she is in better form coming into the week at Augusta National.
Since September 2024, the Wake Forest player has claimed victory at the Jackson T. Stephens Trophy, as well as multiple top-10 finishes. Also, her brother, Eugenio, just won on the DP World Tour, so surely a bit of sibling rivalry will motivate her to have a good week at an event of such prestige.
Favorite: Catherine Park (+1600)
Park was flying here last year and in contention on the final day before seeing her name up on the leaderboard down the back nine and somewhat falling apart, later informing her coach at USC that she couldn't feel her hands due to nerves due to the situation she had put herself in.
Having won her next two events after and a third towards the end of the year, this outstanding ball-striker will be desperate to put herself back in position and show what she's learned. With slightly lower expectations compared to the likes of Lottie Woad and Jasmine Koo, I'm hoping Park makes up for lost time and wins this title.
Outsider: Soomin Oh (+2500)
Oh's form has been really impressive over the past year or so and she will undoubtedly come into the ANWA with plenty of confidence in her game. The Korean has won five titles since the start of 2024 and most recently finished third at the Junior Invitational in the US. Before that, she finished runner-up in the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific in Vietnam.
Although it is Oh's championship debut, I have a sneaky feeling the current World Amateur No.7 will not be overawed and could well surprise a few people.
How To Watch The Augusta National Women's Amateur
US/ET
- Wednesday, April 2 - Round One: 1:30pm - 3:30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- Thursday, April 3 - Round Two: 1:30pm - 3:30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- Friday, April 4 - Practice: 1:30pm - 3:30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- Saturday, April 5 - Round Three: 10:00am - 12:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 12:00pm - 3:30pm (NBC/Peacock)
UK/BST
- Wednesday, April 2 - Round One: 6:30pm - 8:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Thursday, April 3 - Round Two: 6:30pm - 8:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Saturday, April 5 - Round Three: 5:00pm - 8:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Best Results 2025
Result
Player
Event
Price
GM Staff Member
Win
Richard Mansell
Porsche Singapore Classic
+6000
Matt Cradock
Win
Eugenio Chacarra
Hero Indian Open
+3500
Elliott Heath
Win
Sergio Garcia
LIV Golf Hong Kong
+2200
Jonny Leighfield
Win
Ludvig Aberg
Genesis Invitational
+2200
Matt Cradock
Win
Laurie Canter
Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship
+2200
Jonny Leighfield/Matt Cradock
Win
Tyrrell Hatton
Hero Dubai Desert Classic
+900
Jonny Leighfield
2nd
Justin Thomas
Valspar Championship
+1200
Jonny Leighfield
T2nd
Jacques Kruyswijk
Joburg Open
+3500
Elliott Heath
2nd
Justin Thomas
The American Express
+1200
Matt Cradock
2nd
Collin Morikawa
The Sentry
+1000
Barry Plummer
3rd
Joost Luiten
Hero Indian Open
+2500
Elliott Heath
3rd
Tom McKibbin
Porsche Singapore Classic
+1400
Barry Plummer
T3rd
Justin Rose
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
+15000
Matt Cradock
3rd
Corey Conners
Arnold Palmer Invitational
+7000
Jonny Leighfield
T4th
Max McGreevy
Cognizant Classic
+20000
Matt Cradock
T4th
Jordan Spieth
WM Phoenix Open
+6600
Elliott Heath
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
