Champions Retreat Golf Club: ANWA Course Designed By Golf's 'Big Three' Legends
Take a closer look at Champions Retreat GC, just 15 miles from Augusta National with a unique design by golfing legends Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Arnold Palmer
One of the shining lights of the entire women's game - the prestigious Augusta National Women's Amateur is not only held down Magnolia Lane, but also at the nearby Champions Retreat Golf Club.
Situated just outside Augusta, Champions Retreat GC hosts the first two rounds of the ANWA before the lucky ones to make the 36-hole cut progress to the final round and tackle Augusta National.
In line with it's name, Champions Retreat was designed by three of the greatest golfers ever to play the game with Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Gary Player all putting their names to the property.
It's an unusual layout with three nine-hole courses at the venue - The Island designed by Palmer, Nicklaus' nine holes is called The Bluff while Player has put his name to The Creek.
The Island and the Bluff nines are used for the first two rounds of the ANWA before the tournament moves just 15 miles to Augusta National.
All three nine-hole loops are a par 36 with two par-3s and two par-5s, and they're similar in length with the Bluff the longest, measuring in at 3710 yards, the Island 3620 and the Creek 3598 off the championship tees.
The 365 acres of Georgia countryside has a similar feel to Augusta National just down the road, with towering pines a dominant feature.
Gary Player was the first of the "big three" to get involved in the project to construct Champions Retreat, and at the 1999 Champions Dinner at The Masters he recruited fellow legends Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer.
The winners of 13 Green Jackets and 34 Majors then put their collective brilliance behind the 27-hole facility to create a unique golfing experience.
When first opened in 2005 it was the only golf venue in the world with courses designed by Nicklaus, Palmer and Player.
New owner Bill Forrest made changes in 2014 and in 2019 it became the host for the inaugural ANWA, which has been held there in conjunction with Augusta National ever since.
Champions Retreat Golf Club Location
Can I Play Champions Retreat Golf Club?
Champions Retreat Golf Club is a private members course and as such only members and their guests are allowed to play - apart from one magical week of the year.
And that's obviously the week of the Masters, when a number of patrons attending Augusta National are invited to play.
That's the only time of the year when Champions Retreat is open to the public, but it will cost you the price of a ticket to The Masters to be able to play it.
According to the Champions Retreat website, those lucky patrons who get an invite also get a chance to "enjoy exclusive golf, dining and entertainment during the game’s greatest week"
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
