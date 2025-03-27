Champions Retreat Golf Club: ANWA Course Designed By Golf's 'Big Three' Legends

One of the shining lights of the entire women's game - the prestigious Augusta National Women's Amateur is not only held down Magnolia Lane, but also at the nearby Champions Retreat Golf Club.

Situated just outside Augusta, Champions Retreat GC hosts the first two rounds of the ANWA before the lucky ones to make the 36-hole cut progress to the final round and tackle Augusta National.

In line with it's name, Champions Retreat was designed by three of the greatest golfers ever to play the game with Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Gary Player all putting their names to the property.

It's an unusual layout with three nine-hole courses at the venue - The Island designed by Palmer, Nicklaus' nine holes is called The Bluff while Player has put his name to The Creek.

The Island and the Bluff nines are used for the first two rounds of the ANWA before the tournament moves just 15 miles to Augusta National.

All three nine-hole loops are a par 36 with two par-3s and two par-5s, and they're similar in length with the Bluff the longest, measuring in at 3710 yards, the Island 3620 and the Creek 3598 off the championship tees.

The 365 acres of Georgia countryside has a similar feel to Augusta National just down the road, with towering pines a dominant feature.

Gary Player was the first of the "big three" to get involved in the project to construct Champions Retreat, and at the 1999 Champions Dinner at The Masters he recruited fellow legends Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The winners of 13 Green Jackets and 34 Majors then put their collective brilliance behind the 27-hole facility to create a unique golfing experience.

When first opened in 2005 it was the only golf venue in the world with courses designed by Nicklaus, Palmer and Player.

New owner Bill Forrest made changes in 2014 and in 2019 it became the host for the inaugural ANWA, which has been held there in conjunction with Augusta National ever since.

Champions Retreat Golf Club Location

Can I Play Champions Retreat Golf Club?

Champions Retreat Golf Club is a private members course and as such only members and their guests are allowed to play - apart from one magical week of the year.

And that's obviously the week of the Masters, when a number of patrons attending Augusta National are invited to play.

That's the only time of the year when Champions Retreat is open to the public, but it will cost you the price of a ticket to The Masters to be able to play it.

According to the Champions Retreat website, those lucky patrons who get an invite also get a chance to "enjoy exclusive golf, dining and entertainment during the game’s greatest week"