Mirabel Ting Facts: 10 Things To Know About The College Golfer

Mirabel Ting is one of the brightest stars in college golf - here are 10 things to know about the Florida State University player

Mirabel Ting takes a shot at the Augusta National Women&#039;s Amateur
Mirabel Ting is one of college golf's highest-profile stars
Mike Hall
By
published

Mirabel Ting has collected a string of amateur wins in recent years, and she didn't look remotely out of her depth in her LPGA Tour debut either.

Here are 10 things to know about the Malaysian collegiate star.

1. Mirabel Ting was born on 24 September 24 2005 in Miri, Malaysia.

2. As a Freshman with Augusta University in 2023, she earned Second Team All-America honors.

3. That was helped by victory in the Moon Golf Invitational in her first collegiate start in February 2023.

4. She later transferred to Florida State University and, in her sophomore year in 2024, made her Augusta National Women’s Amateur debut. She impressed, too, finishing T8.

5. In January 2025, she confirmed on Instagram that she had received her invite to compete in the prestigious tournament for the second successive edition.

6. She made her LPGA Tour debut at the 2024 Maybank Championship in her homeland, where she finished T12.

7. That included an eight-under 64 in the third round.

8. Following her win in the Moon Golf Invitational, the wins kept coming, with three more in 2023 and five in 2024.

9. That 2024 form included three wins in succession – the Sukan Malaysia XIX, the Folds of Honor Collegiate and the Schooner Fall Classic.

10. Ting's excellent form helped her to achieve a career best position in the World Amateur Golf Rankings of fourth.

Mirabel Ting Bio
FromMiri, Malaysia
Height5'0"
CollegeFlorida State University

Mirabel Ting Wins

  • 2023 Moon Golf Invitational
  • 2023 TSM Golf Challenge
  • 2023 Vietnam Ladies Amateur Open
  • 2023 Women's Orlando International Amateur Championship
  • 2023 RSGC Ladies Amateur Open
  • 2024 Valspar Augusta Invitational
  • 2024 Sukan Malaysia XIX
  • 2024 Folds Of Honor Collegiate
  • 2024 The Schooner Fall Classic
