Mirabel Ting Facts: 10 Things To Know About The College Golfer

Mirabel Ting has collected a string of amateur wins in recent years, and she didn't look remotely out of her depth in her LPGA Tour debut either.

Here are 10 things to know about the Malaysian collegiate star.

1. Mirabel Ting was born on 24 September 24 2005 in Miri, Malaysia.

2. As a Freshman with Augusta University in 2023, she earned Second Team All-America honors.

3. That was helped by victory in the Moon Golf Invitational in her first collegiate start in February 2023.

4. She later transferred to Florida State University and, in her sophomore year in 2024, made her Augusta National Women’s Amateur debut. She impressed, too, finishing T8.

5. In January 2025, she confirmed on Instagram that she had received her invite to compete in the prestigious tournament for the second successive edition.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Mirabel Ting (@mirabeltinggolf) A photo posted by on

6. She made her LPGA Tour debut at the 2024 Maybank Championship in her homeland, where she finished T12.

7. That included an eight-under 64 in the third round.

8. Following her win in the Moon Golf Invitational, the wins kept coming, with three more in 2023 and five in 2024.

9. That 2024 form included three wins in succession – the Sukan Malaysia XIX, the Folds of Honor Collegiate and the Schooner Fall Classic.

10. Ting's excellent form helped her to achieve a career best position in the World Amateur Golf Rankings of fourth.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Mirabel Ting Bio From Miri, Malaysia Height 5'0" College Florida State University

Mirabel Ting Wins