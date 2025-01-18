Mirabel Ting Facts: 10 Things To Know About The College Golfer
Mirabel Ting is one of the brightest stars in college golf - here are 10 things to know about the Florida State University player
Mirabel Ting has collected a string of amateur wins in recent years, and she didn't look remotely out of her depth in her LPGA Tour debut either.
Here are 10 things to know about the Malaysian collegiate star.
1. Mirabel Ting was born on 24 September 24 2005 in Miri, Malaysia.
2. As a Freshman with Augusta University in 2023, she earned Second Team All-America honors.
3. That was helped by victory in the Moon Golf Invitational in her first collegiate start in February 2023.
4. She later transferred to Florida State University and, in her sophomore year in 2024, made her Augusta National Women’s Amateur debut. She impressed, too, finishing T8.
5. In January 2025, she confirmed on Instagram that she had received her invite to compete in the prestigious tournament for the second successive edition.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
A post shared by Mirabel Ting (@mirabeltinggolf)
A photo posted by on
6. She made her LPGA Tour debut at the 2024 Maybank Championship in her homeland, where she finished T12.
7. That included an eight-under 64 in the third round.
8. Following her win in the Moon Golf Invitational, the wins kept coming, with three more in 2023 and five in 2024.
9. That 2024 form included three wins in succession – the Sukan Malaysia XIX, the Folds of Honor Collegiate and the Schooner Fall Classic.
10. Ting's excellent form helped her to achieve a career best position in the World Amateur Golf Rankings of fourth.
|From
|Miri, Malaysia
|Height
|5'0"
|College
|Florida State University
Mirabel Ting Wins
- 2023 Moon Golf Invitational
- 2023 TSM Golf Challenge
- 2023 Vietnam Ladies Amateur Open
- 2023 Women's Orlando International Amateur Championship
- 2023 RSGC Ladies Amateur Open
- 2024 Valspar Augusta Invitational
- 2024 Sukan Malaysia XIX
- 2024 Folds Of Honor Collegiate
- 2024 The Schooner Fall Classic
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Rianne Malixi Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Amateur Golfer
Rianne Malixi has made a big impression in a glittering amateur career so far - here are 10 things to know about her
By Mike Hall Published
-
Fancy Caddying At The Home Of Golf? This Could Be The Dream Job For You
St Andrews Links is recruiting caddies and trainees for the 2025 season, which runs from April to October - here are the details
By Mike Hall Published
-
Rianne Malixi Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Amateur Golfer
Rianne Malixi has made a big impression in a glittering amateur career so far - here are 10 things to know about her
By Mike Hall Published
-
Ewen Ferguson Facts: 14 Things To Know About Scottish Golfer
Get to know the Scottish professional golfer a little better with these 14 facts.
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
JJ Spaun Facts: 15 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Pro
JJ Spaun is an established PGA Tour pro who has enjoyed some big moments in his career so far - here are 15 things to know about him
By Mike Hall Published
-
Luis Masaveu Facts: 16 Things You Didn't Know About The Spanish LIV Golfer
Discover more about LIV Golf League player, Luis Masaveu via these facts regarding his life and career so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Frederik Kjettrup Facts: 20 Things You Didn't Know About The Danish Golfer
Find out more about Danish LIV golfer, Frederik Kjettrup via these facts regarding his life and career in the game so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Marcus Kinhult Facts: 18 Things You Didn't Know About The Swedish Golfer
If you're looking to learn more about Swedish professional, Marcus Kinhult's life and career in golf, here are a number of facts...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Chieh-po Lee Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Chinese Taipei Pro
Chieh-po Lee came to prominence with his maiden Asian Tour win in 2024 – here are 10 things to know about the Chinese Taipei star
By Mike Hall Published
-
Jinichiro Kozuma Facts: 12 Things You Didn't Know About The Japanese LIV Golfer
Learn more about the life and career of Japanese LIV Golf League pro, Jinichiro Kozuma via the following facts...
By Jonny Leighfield Published