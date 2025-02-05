Defending Champion Lottie Woad Included As Augusta National Women's Amateur 2025 Field Confirmed

The initial field for the 2025 Augusta National Women's Amateur has been set, with each of the world's top-50 players from the final World Amateur Golf Ranking of 2024 having accepted invitations.

Set to be held April 2-5, the week prior to the 89th Masters, the 72-player line-up will be headlined by defending champion and the top-ranked female amateur in the world, Lottie Woad plus 2021 ANWA winner, Tsubasa Kajitani and 2022 victor, Anna Davis.

The three past winners and 69 other competitors - 62 of which have committed so far and includes Rachel Heck, Asterisk Talley and Mirabel Ting - will do battle across 54 holes of stroke play split across four days in Augusta, Georgia.

The first 36 holes will occur at the Island and Bluff nines at Champions Retreat Golf Club between Wednesday, April 2 and Thursday, April 3 before a cut is made and the leading 30 golfers will progress.

From there, the top amateurs from at least 18 different countries and five continents will enjoy a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club on the Friday before doing battle at the famed layout on Saturday, April 5.

All three days of action will be available live on TV, with Golf Channel showing rounds one and two at Champions Retreat Golf Club between 1:30pm and 3:30pm ET and NBC Sports broadcasting three hours of final-round coverage from Augusta National between noon and 3pm ET.

This year marks ANWA's sixth championship, having begun in 2019 and missed out on hosting in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 2022 Chevron Championship winner, Jennifer Kupcho claimed the inaugural title prior to Japan's historic double in April 2021. Days before Hideki Matsuyama triumphed at The Masters, Kajitani reigned supreme at the preceding ANWA.

More history was made the following season as 16-year-old Davis became the event’s youngest winner after a final-round 69. Then, in 2023, Rose Zhang capped off a near-three-year-run as the top-ranked amateur in the world by completing victory at the ANWA via a playoff.

Most recently, England’s Woad became the first European champion of the event in dramatic fashion with birdies at both of the final two holes to win by one stroke.

Augusta National Women's Amateur 2025 Field