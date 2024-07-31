Attention Better Players! The New TaylorMade P-Series Irons Have Just Dropped And They Look Incredible
TaylorMade release two new iron models in the shape of the P7CB and P770 irons for precise control and performance
Building on an extremely strong 2024 product lineup that includes powerhouses like the Qi10 driver and Qi10 fairway woods, TaylorMade will once again be attracting the attention of golfers worldwide following the release of the new P7CB and P770 irons.
It’s been a month or so since images of ‘prototype’ TaylorMade irons started circulating on social media and today it announced the launch of two new players’ iron models that have been cleverly designed following tour player feedback. While both irons have been influenced by from some of the best players in the world, the two models offer slightly different looks and performance benefits.
WATCH: TaylorMade's Matt Bovee explains who the new P-Series irons are aimed at
While these irons have only just been released to the public, they have already been proving their capabilities on the PGA Tour, with Rory McIlroy having won the Wells Fargo Championship with a P7CB 4-iron in the bag and Collin Morikawa gamed a P7CB 4-iron on route to top five finishes at both The Masters and PGA Championship this year. The biggest validation, however, came when Morikawa went on to add the P7CB, 5-iron through to pitching wedge ahead of the Scottish Open and Open Championship where he finished T-4 and T-16 respectively.
The previous generation of P770 irons alongside the P7MC irons were considered some of the best irons on the market last year and so it will be interesting to see how these new irons stack up. With some notable tour players having already made the switch, it does look as though TaylorMade is on to another winner.
What's The Difference Between The Two Models?
Despite both irons boasting a smaller profile in-hand and at address, the P7CB iron has a noticeably thinner topline and smaller blade length than the P770. The P7CB iron is crafted from 1025 soft carbon steel for ultimate feedback and feel through the strike and is something the lower handicapped golfers will no doubt love. In order to create the consistency desired by both tour players and lower handicapped golfers alike, the P7CB irons have been designed with a constant CG, meaning the window in which the ball leaves the face and the spin rates are consistent.
Read our full TaylorMade P7CB iron review
The P770 irons will still appeal to the better golfer when sat at address and have had a modified leading edge to help with turf interaction and consistent shot-making. The P770 irons include TaylorMade’s FLTD CG, which lowers the CG, making it easier for golfers to launch the ball and create a high ball flight. Thanks to the addition of a tungsten weight and a wide sole, the P770 has been designed to offer control in the short irons while offering forgiveness and effortless launch when it comes to the long irons. While both irons are designed slightly differently, both will share the same precision milling on the face for optimal spin and launch performance.
Read our full TaylorMade 2024 P770 iron review
What TaylorMade Says
Matt Bovee, Global Category Manager of irons and wedges, says: “ We designed the P7CB with the better player in mind. In working with these players directly they told us, ‘give me precision, give me forgiveness, give me consistency, but do it in a compact head shape.’ The new P7CB delivers a combination of feel and forgiveness in compact shape beyond anything TaylorMade has created in the past.”
“We’ve done a lot of work to fine-tune the feel of the new P·770. This is the ideal iron for the player that needs some forgiveness and performance benefits but doesn’t want to sacrifice any feel or control. In my opinion, this is our most forgiving, best feeling P770 to date,” explains Bovee.
Both the P7CB irons and P770 irons will be available to purchase from the 6th September with an RRP of £179 per club.
