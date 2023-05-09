AT&T Byron Nelson Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

K.H. Lee goes in search of a third win in a row at TPC Craig Ranch as World No.2 Scottie Scheffler returns to action

K.H. Lee celebrates after winning the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch
K.H. Lee is looking for his third successive win in the tournament
After a stop in North Carolina for latest designated event the Wells Fargo Championship, the PGA Tour heads to Texas for the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch.

Last year, K.H. Lee successfully defended his title in a low scoring final day when he edged out Jordan Spieth by a shot. The South Korean returns for this year’s event hoping for a hat-trick of wins. The man he beat last year had been in the field, too, but he has now withdrawn due to injury.

After opting to skip last week’s event, World No.2 Scottie Scheffler appears in his home state. The 26-year-old has been in excellent form this year, with wins in the WM Phoenix Open and Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass the standouts in a string of impressive results. 

Tyrrell Hatton put in a strong performance in last week’s event, finishing tied for third, and he will be keen to keep that momentum going before preparations begin for next week’s second Major of the year, The PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club.

Elsewhere, rising star Tom Kim has gone off the boil a little in recent months, and is without a top-10 finish since January’s tie for sixth in The American Express. The World No.19 will be hoping this is the week his form heads back towards its best. 

Another high-profile player eager to go into next week’s event in good form will be 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama. This will be the Japanese player’s first start since his tie for 15th at this year’s Augusta National tournament, as he goes in search of his first win since January 2022.

Sung Kang won the tournament in 2019, and he is looking for his first win since, while 2018 winner Aaron Wise also plays.

Other players to keep an eye on include Australian former World No.1s Jason Day and Adam Scott. Each has won the tournament, with Day achieving it in 2010 and Scott winning two years before him. World No.30 Tom Hoge, who finished tied for third in the Players Championship, appears too.

While it’s not a designated event, this week’s tournament should still have an excellent atmosphere thanks to the introduction of stadium hole similar to those at TPC Scottsdale for the WM Phoenix Open and the Grange Golf Club for LIV Golf Adelaide.

Players are competing for a purse of $9.5m, of which the winner will earn $1.71m.

Below is the full breakdown of the prize money and field for the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson.

AT&T Byron Nelson Prize Money Breakdown

PositionPrize Money
1st$1,710,000
2nd$1,035,500
3rd$655,500
4th$465,500
5th$389,500
6th$344,375
7th$320,625
8th$296,875
9th$277,875
10th$258,875
11th$239,875
12th$220,875
13th$201,875
14th$182,875
15th$173,375
16th$163,875
17th$154,375
18th$144,875
19th$135,375
20th$125,875
21st$116,375
22nd$106,875
23rd$99,275
24th$91,675
25th$84,075
26th$76,475
27th$73,625
28th$70,775
29th$67,925
30th$65,075
31st$62,225
32nd$59,375
33rd$56,525
34th$54,150
35th$51,775
36th$49,400
37th$47,025
38th$45,125
39th$43,225
40th$41,325
41st$39,425
42nd$37,525
43rd$35,625
44th$33,725
45th$31,825
46th$29,925
47th$28,025
48th$26,505
49th$25,175
50th$24,415
51st$23,845
52nd$23,275
53rd$22,895
54th$22,515
55th$22,325
56th$22,135
57th$21,945
58th$21,755
59th$21,565
60th$21,375
61st$21,185
62nd$20,995
63rd$20,805
64th$20,615
65th$20,425

AT&T Byron Nelson Field

  • Alexander, Tyson
  • An, Byeong Hun
  • Armour, Ryan
  • Baddeley, Aaron
  • Bae, Sangmoon
  • Barnes, Ricky
  • Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
  • Blair, Zac
  • Blixt, Jonas
  • Bramlett, Joseph
  • Brehm, Ryan
  • Brown, Scott
  • Bryan, Wesley
  • Byrd, Jonathan
  • Chalmers, Greg
  • Champ, Cameron
  • Chappell, Kevin
  • Cink, Stewart
  • Cole, Eric
  • Cone, Trevor
  • Coody, Parker
  • Coody, Pierceson
  • Cook, Austin
  • Crane, Ben
  • Daffue, MJ
  • Day, Jason
  • Dou, Zecheng
  • Dufner, Jason
  • Duncan, Tyler
  • Eckroat, Austin
  • Endycott, Harrison
  • Ernst, Derek
  • Frittelli, Dylan
  • Garnett, Brice
  • Gerard, Ryan
  • Ghim, Doug
  • Gligic, Michael
  • Glover, Lucas
  • Gómez, Fabián
  • Gordon, Will
  • Goya, Tano
  • Grant, Brent
  • Gribble, Cody
  • Griffin, Ben
  • Haas, Bill
  • Hadley, Chesson
  • Hadwin, Adam
  • Hahn, James
  • Haley II, Paul
  • Hall, Harry
  • Harrington, Scott
  • Hatton, Tyrrell
  • Herman, Jim
  • Hickok, Kramer
  • Higgo, Garrick
  • Higgs, Harry
  • Hoffman, Charley
  • Hoge, Tom
  • Hubbard, Mark
  • Hughes, Mackenzie
  • Jaeger, Stephan
  • Kang, Sung
  • Killeen, J.J.
  • Kim, Michael
  • Kim, S.H.
  • Kim, Si Woo
  • Kim, Tom
  • Kizzire, Patton
  • Knauth, William
  • Knox, Russell
  • Kodaira, Satoshi
  • Kraft, Kelly
  • Kuchar, Matt
  • Kuest, Peter
  • Laird, Martin
  • Lamely, Derek
  • Landry, Andrew
  • Lashley, Nate
  • Lebioda, Hank
  • Lee, K.H.
  • Lee, Min Woo
  • Lipsky, David
  • List, Luke
  • Long, Adam
  • Lower, Justin
  • Matsuyama, Hideki
  • Matthews, Brandon
  • McGirt, William
  • McGreevy, Max
  • McNealy, Maverick
  • McNeill, George
  • Meissner, Mac
  • Merritt, Troy
  • Micheluzzi, David
  • Montgomery, Taylor
  • Moore, Ryan
  • Mullinax, Trey
  • Murray, Grayson
  • NeSmith, Matthew
  • Noh, S.Y.
  • Norlander, Henrik
  • Norrman, Vincent
  • Novak, Andrew
  • Núñez, Augusto
  • O'Hair, Sean
  • Ogilvy, Geoff
  • Palmer, Ryan
  • Pan, C.T.
  • Percy, Cameron
  • Piercy, Scott
  • Points, D.A.
  • Power, Seamus
  • Rai, Aaron
  • Ramey, Chad
  • Redman, Doc
  • Riley, Davis
  • Roy, Kevin
  • Scheffler, Scottie
  • Schenk, Adam
  • Schmid, Matti
  • Schwab, Matthias
  • Scott, Adam
  • Shelton, Robby
  • Sigg, Greyson
  • Sloan, Roger
  • Smalley, Alex
  • Smotherman, Austin
  • Spaun, J.J.
  • Stallings, Scott
  • Stanley, Kyle
  • Stevens, Sam
  • Streb, Robert
  • Stroud, Chris
  • Stuard, Brian
  • Suh, Justin
  • Thompson, Davis
  • Trahan, DJ
  • Trainer, Martin
  • Tway, Kevin
  • Van Pelt, Bo
  • Van Rooyen, Erik
  • Walker, Jimmy
  • Watney, Nick
  • Werbylo, Trevor
  • Werenski, Richy
  • Westmoreland, Kyle
  • Whaley, Vince
  • Wise, Aaron
  • Wu, Brandon
  • Wu, Dylan
  • Young, Carson
  • Yuan, Carl

Where Is The AT&T Byron Nelson?

The tournament takes place at TPC Craig Ranch in Dallas, Texas. The course is regarded as one of the more difficult in the area, typified by substantial rough and Rowlett Creek, which features on 14 holes.

Who Won The 2022 AT&T Bryson Nelson?

K.H. Lee successfully defended his title in 2022. The South Korean beat Jordan Spieth by one shot in a low-scoring final round, where Lee contributed seven birdies and an eagle.

