AT&T Byron Nelson Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
K.H. Lee goes in search of a third win in a row at TPC Craig Ranch as World No.2 Scottie Scheffler returns to action
After a stop in North Carolina for latest designated event the Wells Fargo Championship, the PGA Tour heads to Texas for the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch.
Last year, K.H. Lee successfully defended his title in a low scoring final day when he edged out Jordan Spieth by a shot. The South Korean returns for this year’s event hoping for a hat-trick of wins. The man he beat last year had been in the field, too, but he has now withdrawn due to injury.
After opting to skip last week’s event, World No.2 Scottie Scheffler appears in his home state. The 26-year-old has been in excellent form this year, with wins in the WM Phoenix Open and Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass the standouts in a string of impressive results.
Tyrrell Hatton put in a strong performance in last week’s event, finishing tied for third, and he will be keen to keep that momentum going before preparations begin for next week’s second Major of the year, The PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club.
Elsewhere, rising star Tom Kim has gone off the boil a little in recent months, and is without a top-10 finish since January’s tie for sixth in The American Express. The World No.19 will be hoping this is the week his form heads back towards its best.
Another high-profile player eager to go into next week’s event in good form will be 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama. This will be the Japanese player’s first start since his tie for 15th at this year’s Augusta National tournament, as he goes in search of his first win since January 2022.
Sung Kang won the tournament in 2019, and he is looking for his first win since, while 2018 winner Aaron Wise also plays.
Other players to keep an eye on include Australian former World No.1s Jason Day and Adam Scott. Each has won the tournament, with Day achieving it in 2010 and Scott winning two years before him. World No.30 Tom Hoge, who finished tied for third in the Players Championship, appears too.
While it’s not a designated event, this week’s tournament should still have an excellent atmosphere thanks to the introduction of stadium hole similar to those at TPC Scottsdale for the WM Phoenix Open and the Grange Golf Club for LIV Golf Adelaide.
Players are competing for a purse of $9.5m, of which the winner will earn $1.71m.
Below is the full breakdown of the prize money and field for the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson.
AT&T Byron Nelson Prize Money Breakdown
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,710,000
|2nd
|$1,035,500
|3rd
|$655,500
|4th
|$465,500
|5th
|$389,500
|6th
|$344,375
|7th
|$320,625
|8th
|$296,875
|9th
|$277,875
|10th
|$258,875
|11th
|$239,875
|12th
|$220,875
|13th
|$201,875
|14th
|$182,875
|15th
|$173,375
|16th
|$163,875
|17th
|$154,375
|18th
|$144,875
|19th
|$135,375
|20th
|$125,875
|21st
|$116,375
|22nd
|$106,875
|23rd
|$99,275
|24th
|$91,675
|25th
|$84,075
|26th
|$76,475
|27th
|$73,625
|28th
|$70,775
|29th
|$67,925
|30th
|$65,075
|31st
|$62,225
|32nd
|$59,375
|33rd
|$56,525
|34th
|$54,150
|35th
|$51,775
|36th
|$49,400
|37th
|$47,025
|38th
|$45,125
|39th
|$43,225
|40th
|$41,325
|41st
|$39,425
|42nd
|$37,525
|43rd
|$35,625
|44th
|$33,725
|45th
|$31,825
|46th
|$29,925
|47th
|$28,025
|48th
|$26,505
|49th
|$25,175
|50th
|$24,415
|51st
|$23,845
|52nd
|$23,275
|53rd
|$22,895
|54th
|$22,515
|55th
|$22,325
|56th
|$22,135
|57th
|$21,945
|58th
|$21,755
|59th
|$21,565
|60th
|$21,375
|61st
|$21,185
|62nd
|$20,995
|63rd
|$20,805
|64th
|$20,615
|65th
|$20,425
AT&T Byron Nelson Field
- Alexander, Tyson
- An, Byeong Hun
- Armour, Ryan
- Baddeley, Aaron
- Bae, Sangmoon
- Barnes, Ricky
- Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
- Blair, Zac
- Blixt, Jonas
- Bramlett, Joseph
- Brehm, Ryan
- Brown, Scott
- Bryan, Wesley
- Byrd, Jonathan
- Chalmers, Greg
- Champ, Cameron
- Chappell, Kevin
- Cink, Stewart
- Cole, Eric
- Cone, Trevor
- Coody, Parker
- Coody, Pierceson
- Cook, Austin
- Crane, Ben
- Daffue, MJ
- Day, Jason
- Dou, Zecheng
- Dufner, Jason
- Duncan, Tyler
- Eckroat, Austin
- Endycott, Harrison
- Ernst, Derek
- Frittelli, Dylan
- Garnett, Brice
- Gerard, Ryan
- Ghim, Doug
- Gligic, Michael
- Glover, Lucas
- Gómez, Fabián
- Gordon, Will
- Goya, Tano
- Grant, Brent
- Gribble, Cody
- Griffin, Ben
- Haas, Bill
- Hadley, Chesson
- Hadwin, Adam
- Hahn, James
- Haley II, Paul
- Hall, Harry
- Harrington, Scott
- Hatton, Tyrrell
- Herman, Jim
- Hickok, Kramer
- Higgo, Garrick
- Higgs, Harry
- Hoffman, Charley
- Hoge, Tom
- Hubbard, Mark
- Hughes, Mackenzie
- Jaeger, Stephan
- Kang, Sung
- Killeen, J.J.
- Kim, Michael
- Kim, S.H.
- Kim, Si Woo
- Kim, Tom
- Kizzire, Patton
- Knauth, William
- Knox, Russell
- Kodaira, Satoshi
- Kraft, Kelly
- Kuchar, Matt
- Kuest, Peter
- Laird, Martin
- Lamely, Derek
- Landry, Andrew
- Lashley, Nate
- Lebioda, Hank
- Lee, K.H.
- Lee, Min Woo
- Lipsky, David
- List, Luke
- Long, Adam
- Lower, Justin
- Matsuyama, Hideki
- Matthews, Brandon
- McGirt, William
- McGreevy, Max
- McNealy, Maverick
- McNeill, George
- Meissner, Mac
- Merritt, Troy
- Micheluzzi, David
- Montgomery, Taylor
- Moore, Ryan
- Mullinax, Trey
- Murray, Grayson
- NeSmith, Matthew
- Noh, S.Y.
- Norlander, Henrik
- Norrman, Vincent
- Novak, Andrew
- Núñez, Augusto
- O'Hair, Sean
- Ogilvy, Geoff
- Palmer, Ryan
- Pan, C.T.
- Percy, Cameron
- Piercy, Scott
- Points, D.A.
- Power, Seamus
- Rai, Aaron
- Ramey, Chad
- Redman, Doc
- Riley, Davis
- Roy, Kevin
- Scheffler, Scottie
- Schenk, Adam
- Schmid, Matti
- Schwab, Matthias
- Scott, Adam
- Shelton, Robby
- Sigg, Greyson
- Sloan, Roger
- Smalley, Alex
- Smotherman, Austin
- Spaun, J.J.
- Stallings, Scott
- Stanley, Kyle
- Stevens, Sam
- Streb, Robert
- Stroud, Chris
- Stuard, Brian
- Suh, Justin
- Thompson, Davis
- Trahan, DJ
- Trainer, Martin
- Tway, Kevin
- Van Pelt, Bo
- Van Rooyen, Erik
- Walker, Jimmy
- Watney, Nick
- Werbylo, Trevor
- Werenski, Richy
- Westmoreland, Kyle
- Whaley, Vince
- Wise, Aaron
- Wu, Brandon
- Wu, Dylan
- Young, Carson
- Yuan, Carl
Where Is The AT&T Byron Nelson?
The tournament takes place at TPC Craig Ranch in Dallas, Texas. The course is regarded as one of the more difficult in the area, typified by substantial rough and Rowlett Creek, which features on 14 holes.
Who Won The 2022 AT&T Bryson Nelson?
K.H. Lee successfully defended his title in 2022. The South Korean beat Jordan Spieth by one shot in a low-scoring final round, where Lee contributed seven birdies and an eagle.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
