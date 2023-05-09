AT&T Byron Nelson Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

After a stop in North Carolina for latest designated event the Wells Fargo Championship, the PGA Tour heads to Texas for the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch.

Last year, K.H. Lee successfully defended his title in a low scoring final day when he edged out Jordan Spieth by a shot. The South Korean returns for this year’s event hoping for a hat-trick of wins. The man he beat last year had been in the field, too, but he has now withdrawn due to injury.

After opting to skip last week’s event, World No.2 Scottie Scheffler appears in his home state. The 26-year-old has been in excellent form this year, with wins in the WM Phoenix Open and Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass the standouts in a string of impressive results.

Tyrrell Hatton put in a strong performance in last week’s event, finishing tied for third, and he will be keen to keep that momentum going before preparations begin for next week’s second Major of the year, The PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club.

Elsewhere, rising star Tom Kim has gone off the boil a little in recent months, and is without a top-10 finish since January’s tie for sixth in The American Express. The World No.19 will be hoping this is the week his form heads back towards its best.

Another high-profile player eager to go into next week’s event in good form will be 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama. This will be the Japanese player’s first start since his tie for 15th at this year’s Augusta National tournament, as he goes in search of his first win since January 2022.

Sung Kang won the tournament in 2019, and he is looking for his first win since, while 2018 winner Aaron Wise also plays.

Other players to keep an eye on include Australian former World No.1s Jason Day and Adam Scott. Each has won the tournament, with Day achieving it in 2010 and Scott winning two years before him. World No.30 Tom Hoge, who finished tied for third in the Players Championship, appears too.

While it’s not a designated event, this week’s tournament should still have an excellent atmosphere thanks to the introduction of stadium hole similar to those at TPC Scottsdale for the WM Phoenix Open and the Grange Golf Club for LIV Golf Adelaide.

Players are competing for a purse of $9.5m, of which the winner will earn $1.71m.

Below is the full breakdown of the prize money and field for the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson.

AT&T Byron Nelson Prize Money Breakdown

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,710,000 2nd $1,035,500 3rd $655,500 4th $465,500 5th $389,500 6th $344,375 7th $320,625 8th $296,875 9th $277,875 10th $258,875 11th $239,875 12th $220,875 13th $201,875 14th $182,875 15th $173,375 16th $163,875 17th $154,375 18th $144,875 19th $135,375 20th $125,875 21st $116,375 22nd $106,875 23rd $99,275 24th $91,675 25th $84,075 26th $76,475 27th $73,625 28th $70,775 29th $67,925 30th $65,075 31st $62,225 32nd $59,375 33rd $56,525 34th $54,150 35th $51,775 36th $49,400 37th $47,025 38th $45,125 39th $43,225 40th $41,325 41st $39,425 42nd $37,525 43rd $35,625 44th $33,725 45th $31,825 46th $29,925 47th $28,025 48th $26,505 49th $25,175 50th $24,415 51st $23,845 52nd $23,275 53rd $22,895 54th $22,515 55th $22,325 56th $22,135 57th $21,945 58th $21,755 59th $21,565 60th $21,375 61st $21,185 62nd $20,995 63rd $20,805 64th $20,615 65th $20,425

AT&T Byron Nelson Field

Where Is The AT&T Byron Nelson? The tournament takes place at TPC Craig Ranch in Dallas, Texas. The course is regarded as one of the more difficult in the area, typified by substantial rough and Rowlett Creek, which features on 14 holes.