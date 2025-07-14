Paul Waring Becomes Second Withdrawal From 2025 Open

Englishman Paul Waring has withdrawn from this week's Open Championship at Royal Portrush, just days before the Major gets underway.

The 40-year-old was forced to pull out of last week's Scottish Open on Saturday after injuring his shoulder, marking it two WDs in successive weeks.

Paul Waring WD during the third round of the Genesis Scottish Open with a shoulder injury.July 12, 2025

After a one-under front nine in round three, he failed to continue on the back stretch, following three consecutive double bogeys on 11, 12 and 13.

Although not confirmed, it is likely that Waring's withdrawal is due to the shoulder injury sustained last week at the Renaissance Club.

He has been replaced by Davis Riley who is next on alternate list taken from last week's Official World Golf Ranking.

This will be the American's third Open Championship in his career, where he has never managed to make the cut.

He does come into Portrush with a vain of Major form though, after finishing T2 at this year's PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

This would have been Waring's first Major appearance in four years. His last came at the 149th Open at Royal St. George's, where he missed the cut.

He has two professional wins to his name, both on the DP World Tour, which came at the Nordea Masters in 2018 and the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in 2024 - but won't get a chance to add to that tally this week in Northern Ireland.

Waring is not the first player to withdraw from this week's Open, as previous winner Ernie Els will also not take part.

He was replaced by Si Woo Kim who was first on the alternate list.