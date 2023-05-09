Jordan Spieth Withdraws From AT&T Byron Nelson With Injury
The Texan is out of his hometown event due to a problem with his left wrist
Jordan Spieth has been forced to withdraw from his hometown event, the AT&T Byron Nelson, in Dallas, Texas on the PGA Tour this week due to a wrist injury.
The Dallas native said in a statement posted to social media that his left wrist injury requires "rest and limited movement", with his participation now in doubt at next week's PGA Championship where he would look to complete the career grand slam.
He is opting out of the event this week at TPC Craig Ranch on the outskirts of Dallas and says he will "evaluate my recovery week to week."
"Over the weekend, I had severe pain in my left wrist and had doctors confirm an injury that requires rest and limited movement," the Texan said in a statement.
"The AT&T Byron Nelson means the absolute world to me and I'm disappointed to miss it this week week. Playing in front of family & friends in Dallas is one of the highlights of my year, and the tournament staff and volunteers are second to none. I look forward to being back next year and many years after.
"I'm focused on healing as quickly as possible and will have to evaluate my recovery week to week. Sincere thanks to the medical professionals who have supported me over the weekend."
.@attbyronnelson pic.twitter.com/R0OCsbh6XGMay 8, 2023
It remains to be seen whether Spieth tees it up at the PGA Championship at Oak Hill next week.
The three-time Major champion, winner of the 2015 Masters, 2015 US Open and 2017 Open, currently ranks 10th in the world and has enjoyed a very solid start to the year. He was T4th at The Masters, 2nd at the RBC Heritage, T3rd at the Valspar Championship, T4th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and T6th at the WM Phoenix Open.
Spieth has won twice in Texas on the PGA Tour, at the 2016 Dean and DeLuca Invitational (now known as the Charles Schwab Challenge) and the 2021 Valero Texas Open. He has never won the AT&T Byron Nelson, although he was 2nd there last year, where he finished one back of KH Lee.
