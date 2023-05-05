PGA Tour Unveil Huge New Stadium Hole At AT&T Byron Nelson

There’s another incredible stadium hole coming to the PGA Tour with the AT&T Byron Nelson set to debut a spectacular par three known as Ranch17.

Joining the giant 16th at TPC Scottsdale for the Phoenix Open that has been a staple on the PGA Tour for years, and the new rowdy 12th hole at The Grange in Australia for LIV Golf – the 17th at TPC Craig Ranch will be the latest stadium hole in golf.

With last year a sell-out, the Byron Nelson returns to Craig Ranch for a third time and they’re upping the ante on the party atmosphere with a major facelift for the 17th hole.

A new stadium complex that will surround the entire hole will have a capacity of 6,000 fans and complete with 41 new hospitality suites for golf fans to hopefully celebrate a hole-in-one or two in a raucous party atmosphere.

“Really this concept is three years in the making,” tournament director Jon Drago told the Dallas Morning News.

“Once we saw how people gathered around the area in our first year at TPC Craig Ranch, we knew this would be instrumental for our tournament.

“The popularity and the demand were there, and it led to what you will see this year. As we do every year, we will analyze all areas of the tournament after this year and adapt where needed.

“Once the vision and initial design were completed, the physical construction of the area takes approximately three months to bring the stadium concept to life.

"What started out as a casual sketch led to detailed renderings, which turned into a 6,000-person per-day venue.”

Could this be the start of a new trend in the world of golf? These stadium holes in Phoenix and Adelaide have been big success stories, and if the latest one in Texas takes off we could see more of them popping up at more and more tournaments.