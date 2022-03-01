Arnold Palmer Invitational Field 2022

After an enthralling climax at last week's Honda Classic, the PGA Tour carries on its 'Florida Swing' with the iconic Arnold Palmer Invitational, where a bumper field is set to line it up at the stunning Bay Hill.

Renowned as one of the biggest events on the PGA Tour calendar, the Arnold Palmer Invitational will be without its defending champion, Bryson DeChambeau, as the 28-year-old continues his recovery from injury. That hasn't stopped the likes of Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland attending though, with the field featuring a whopping 31 players in the world's top 50.

The tournament is the second of three player-hosted events on the PGA Tour, with Joaquin Niemann claiming the first at the Genesis Invitational a fortnight ago. That week, it was 15-time Major champion, Tiger Woods, who returned as tournament host.

DeChambeau won't be featuring as he continues to recover from injury (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since 2007, the event has been played under the Arnold Palmer name, with 'The King' and his design team revamping the Bay Hill course in 1989. During the construction, Palmer redesigned all 18 greens, reworked all of the bunkering and made major changes in four of the holes, altering the par from 71 to 72.

Following the seven-time Major winners unfortunate death in September 2016, the winner of the tournament will receive a red cardigan sweater in memory of Palmer, a tradition that began in 2017.

The commemorative Arnold Palmer cardigan that is presented to the winner of the event (Image credit: Getty Images)

All eyes will be on the 6th hole at Bay Hill, with it being one of the most recognisable holes on the course. A par 5 that measures 555 yards from the Palmer tees, it has seen many trials and tribulations over the years.

In 2021, Bryson DeChambeau produced a 368 yard drive on Saturday, mainly all carry may we add, before exceeding it on Sunday, with a colossal 377 yard bomb!

However, for Rory McIlroy, he found the water twice during his final round at Bay Hill, with both his tee shots finishing in a watery grave at the par 5. He did go on to make an eagle with his third ball, but his double-bogey seven dropped the 2018 champion well out of contention.

Check out the full field below:

Arnold Palmer Invitational Field 2022

Barjon, Paul

Bennett, Sam

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bradley, Keegan

Buckley, Hayden

Burns, Sam

Byrd, Jonathan

Casey, Paul

Champ, Cameron

Conners, Corey

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Fleetwood, Tommy

Fowler, Rickie

Frittelli, Dylan

Garcia, Sergio

Ghim, Doug

Glover, Lucas

Gooch, Talor

Grace, Branden

Griffin, Lanto

Harrington, Padraig

Hatton, Tyrrell

Henley, Russell

Herbert, Lucas

Higgo, Garrick

Hodges, Lee

Hoge, Tom

Hojgaard, Nicolai

Homa, Max

Horschel, Billy

Hossler, Beau

Hovland, Viktor

Howell III, Charles

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Zach

Jones, Matt

Kanaya, Takumi

Kim, Si Woo

Kirk, Chris

Kisner, Kevin

Kizzire, Patton

Koch, Greg

Kokrak, Jason

Lahiri, Anirban

Laird, Martin

Lee, Danny

Lee, K.H.

Lee, Min Woo

Leishman, Marc

List, Luke

Long, Adam

Malnati, Peter

Matsuyama, Hideki

McCarthy, Denny

McDowell, Graeme

McIlroy, Rory

McNealy, Maverick

Merritt, Troy

Mitchell, Keith

Moore, Taylor

Mullinax, Trey

Muñoz, Sebastián

Na, Kevin

Norlander, Henrik

O'Hair, Sean

Ortiz, Carlos

Pak, John

Pendrith, Taylor

Perez, Pat

Piercy, Scott

Pieters, Thomas

Piot, James

Poulter, Ian

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Rahm, Jon

Rai, Aaron

Reavie, Chez

Reed, Patrick

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Rose, Justin

Ryder, Sam

Sabbatini, Rory

Scheffler, Scottie

Schenk, Adam

Schwartzel, Charl

Scott, Adam

Sigg, Greyson

Smalley, Alex

Snedeker, Brandt

Spaun, J.J.

Stallings, Scott

Steele, Brendan

Stenson, Henrik

Straka, Sepp

Streelman, Kevin

Svensson, Adam

Swafford, Hudson

Taylor, Nick

Theegala, Sahith

Thompson, Davis

Thompson, Michael

Todd, Brendon

Tringale, Cameron

Tway, Kevin

van Rooyen, Erik

Wallace, Matt

Watney, Nick

Westwood, Lee

Whaley, Vince

Willett, Danny

Wise, Aaron

Wolff, Matthew

Woodland, Gary

Young, Cameron

Zalatoris, Will

Where Is The Arnold Palmer Invitational?

The Arnold Palmer Invitational will be played at Bay Hill, with the venue hosting the tournament since 1979. The course features three nine hole layouts - the Challenger, Champion and Charger nines, with the Champion and Challenger staging the world's elite.

Tiger Woods with Palmer in 2013. The American has won this event eight times and holds the record with Sam Snead for the most titles ever at a single tournament. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who Won The Arnold Palmer Invitational Last Year?

Bryson DeChambeau produced the lowest round of the day during the final round at Bay Hill, with his one-under-par score some 4.5 shots better than the field's average. Throughout the final 18, Lee Westwood and DeChambeau were engaged in an incredible battle, with the American coming out on top as he secured his eighth PGA Tour title.

What Is The Prize Fund At The Arnold Palmer Invitational?

Just like the other player-hosted events on the PGA Tour, the tournament purse jumps from $9.3m to a whopping $12m, with the winner taking home $2.16m – The largest in the history of the tournament.