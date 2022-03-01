Arnold Palmer Invitational Field 2022
Both Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy will headline at Bay Hill, as the Tour moves to the venue of 'The King'
After an enthralling climax at last week's Honda Classic, the PGA Tour carries on its 'Florida Swing' with the iconic Arnold Palmer Invitational, where a bumper field is set to line it up at the stunning Bay Hill.
Renowned as one of the biggest events on the PGA Tour calendar, the Arnold Palmer Invitational will be without its defending champion, Bryson DeChambeau, as the 28-year-old continues his recovery from injury. That hasn't stopped the likes of Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland attending though, with the field featuring a whopping 31 players in the world's top 50.
The tournament is the second of three player-hosted events on the PGA Tour, with Joaquin Niemann claiming the first at the Genesis Invitational a fortnight ago. That week, it was 15-time Major champion, Tiger Woods, who returned as tournament host.
Since 2007, the event has been played under the Arnold Palmer name, with 'The King' and his design team revamping the Bay Hill course in 1989. During the construction, Palmer redesigned all 18 greens, reworked all of the bunkering and made major changes in four of the holes, altering the par from 71 to 72.
Following the seven-time Major winners unfortunate death in September 2016, the winner of the tournament will receive a red cardigan sweater in memory of Palmer, a tradition that began in 2017.
All eyes will be on the 6th hole at Bay Hill, with it being one of the most recognisable holes on the course. A par 5 that measures 555 yards from the Palmer tees, it has seen many trials and tribulations over the years.
In 2021, Bryson DeChambeau produced a 368 yard drive on Saturday, mainly all carry may we add, before exceeding it on Sunday, with a colossal 377 yard bomb!
However, for Rory McIlroy, he found the water twice during his final round at Bay Hill, with both his tee shots finishing in a watery grave at the par 5. He did go on to make an eagle with his third ball, but his double-bogey seven dropped the 2018 champion well out of contention.
Check out the full field below:
- Barjon, Paul
- Bennett, Sam
- Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
- Bradley, Keegan
- Buckley, Hayden
- Burns, Sam
- Byrd, Jonathan
- Casey, Paul
- Champ, Cameron
- Conners, Corey
- Davis, Cam
- Day, Jason
- Fitzpatrick, Matt
- Fleetwood, Tommy
- Fowler, Rickie
- Frittelli, Dylan
- Garcia, Sergio
- Ghim, Doug
- Glover, Lucas
- Gooch, Talor
- Grace, Branden
- Griffin, Lanto
- Harrington, Padraig
- Hatton, Tyrrell
- Henley, Russell
- Herbert, Lucas
- Higgo, Garrick
- Hodges, Lee
- Hoge, Tom
- Hojgaard, Nicolai
- Homa, Max
- Horschel, Billy
- Hossler, Beau
- Hovland, Viktor
- Howell III, Charles
- Im, Sungjae
- Jaeger, Stephan
- Johnson, Zach
- Jones, Matt
- Kanaya, Takumi
- Kim, Si Woo
- Kirk, Chris
- Kisner, Kevin
- Kizzire, Patton
- Koch, Greg
- Kokrak, Jason
- Lahiri, Anirban
- Laird, Martin
- Lee, Danny
- Lee, K.H.
- Lee, Min Woo
- Leishman, Marc
- List, Luke
- Long, Adam
- Malnati, Peter
- Matsuyama, Hideki
- McCarthy, Denny
- McDowell, Graeme
- McIlroy, Rory
- McNealy, Maverick
- Merritt, Troy
- Mitchell, Keith
- Moore, Taylor
- Mullinax, Trey
- Muñoz, Sebastián
- Na, Kevin
- Norlander, Henrik
- O'Hair, Sean
- Ortiz, Carlos
- Pak, John
- Pendrith, Taylor
- Perez, Pat
- Piercy, Scott
- Pieters, Thomas
- Piot, James
- Poulter, Ian
- Power, Seamus
- Putnam, Andrew
- Rahm, Jon
- Rai, Aaron
- Reavie, Chez
- Reed, Patrick
- Riley, Davis
- Rodgers, Patrick
- Rose, Justin
- Ryder, Sam
- Sabbatini, Rory
- Scheffler, Scottie
- Schenk, Adam
- Schwartzel, Charl
- Scott, Adam
- Sigg, Greyson
- Smalley, Alex
- Snedeker, Brandt
- Spaun, J.J.
- Stallings, Scott
- Steele, Brendan
- Stenson, Henrik
- Straka, Sepp
- Streelman, Kevin
- Svensson, Adam
- Swafford, Hudson
- Taylor, Nick
- Theegala, Sahith
- Thompson, Davis
- Thompson, Michael
- Todd, Brendon
- Tringale, Cameron
- Tway, Kevin
- van Rooyen, Erik
- Wallace, Matt
- Watney, Nick
- Westwood, Lee
- Whaley, Vince
- Willett, Danny
- Wise, Aaron
- Wolff, Matthew
- Woodland, Gary
- Young, Cameron
- Zalatoris, Will
Where Is The Arnold Palmer Invitational?
The Arnold Palmer Invitational will be played at Bay Hill, with the venue hosting the tournament since 1979. The course features three nine hole layouts - the Challenger, Champion and Charger nines, with the Champion and Challenger staging the world's elite.
Who Won The Arnold Palmer Invitational Last Year?
Bryson DeChambeau produced the lowest round of the day during the final round at Bay Hill, with his one-under-par score some 4.5 shots better than the field's average. Throughout the final 18, Lee Westwood and DeChambeau were engaged in an incredible battle, with the American coming out on top as he secured his eighth PGA Tour title.
What Is The Prize Fund At The Arnold Palmer Invitational?
Just like the other player-hosted events on the PGA Tour, the tournament purse jumps from $9.3m to a whopping $12m, with the winner taking home $2.16m – The largest in the history of the tournament.
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
