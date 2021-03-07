Rory McIlroy endured a horror show in his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, as he found the water twice at the par-5 sixth hole.

WATCH: Rory McIlroy Falters After Two Water Balls

Teeing off on the sixth hole, Rory McIlroy sat only three shots behind the leader Lee Westwood.

But disaster struck for the Northern Irishman as his first tee shot failed to find dry land, splashing into the lake.

Teeing up his second ball, McIlroy hit a high draw that followed the same result as his first, landing in the infamous lake.

Not taking any chances, the four-time major champion aimed further right, finding the middle of the fairway and leaving himself 250-yards into the green.

Now playing his sixth, McIlroy nailed his iron shot at the pin and, although it only just pitched over the lake again, it ran up to the flag; eventually resting three feet away from the hole.

McIlroy tapped in for what would have been an eagle with his third ball, instead, it was actually a double bogey seven, dropping him out of contention.

The sixth hole at Bay Hill has certainly seen some drama this week. In the third round, Victor Perez made an 11, whilst Englishman Justin Rose produced a nine only a few groups later.

The main talking point, though, has been the American Bryson DeChambeau, who has been smashing the par-5 sixth in the third and final round.

DeChambeau had been hinting in the build-up to the tournament that the 555-yard hole was in-fact driveable, with it being a 350-yard carry over the lake.

The American may not have driven the green, but he has produced drives of 368 and 377-yards, to much excitement and fanfare.

