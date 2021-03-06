Bryson DeChambeau recorded a 368 yard drive on the par-5 sixth hole in his third round on Saturday.

WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau Hits Monster Drive At Bay Hill

American Bryson DeChambeau smashed his drive right across the lake on the par-5 sixth hole to much fanfare and excitement on Saturday.

DeChambeau had been hinting in the build-up to the tournament that the 555-yard hole was in-fact driveable, with it being a 350-yard carry over the lake.

In the practice and opening two rounds, the wind had not been favourable for the current US Open champion, but that all changed on Saturday.

Teeing it up, DeChambeau didn’t hold back, and his reaction said it all as a 194mph ball speed and near 370-yard carry meant he would have a flick with a wedge for his second shot.

The American would go on to make birdie. However, focus was still on his tee shot and the drive we had just witnessed.