Joaquin Niemann Survives Late Scare To Secure Riviera Title
The 23-year-old held off PGA Tour rookie, Cameron Young, to secure the biggest title of his career at the Genesis Invitational
After a chip-in eagle at the 11th, it seemed that Joaquin Niemann was going to cruise to his second PGA Tour title, especially as his five-shot lead remained intact with five holes remaining.
Despite a bogey at the 14th, the 23-year-old still remained four ahead with four to play. However, a stunning hole-out birdie for Cameron Young was met with a bogey from Niemann, with his lead reducing by three shots in just two holes.
However, following a solid run of pars to close out his round, the Chilean would get his hands on the trophy, with his level-par final round and 19-under-par tournament total good enough for a two-shot win over Collin Morikawa and Young.
Speaking after his round, Niemann said: "This is the toughest tournament I think during the year. It's got the best field, the best players are here and that proves myself that I can be competing with the top guys. I can be up there in the world ranking. I think it's going to give me a lot of confidence for what is coming next.
"It was awesome having Tiger there. I haven't seen him since probably a year. Everybody knew what happened here one year ago, which was pretty sad. Being able to see him doing as well as he's doing is awesome. He's one of my idols. I always watched him on TV and I still do. Having Tiger on site receiving the trophy is something special."
A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour)
A photo posted by on
Going into the final round, it had already been a historic week for Niemann, whose 19-under-par tournament total had set the 54-hole scoring record at the Genesis Invitational.
Beginning with a three-shot advantage though, the Chilean soon saw the margin cut to one by the 8th hole, with his nearest challenger, Young, sat at one-under and Niemann at one-over.
However, at the par 4 8th, the 23-year-old would find his first birdie of the day. What's more, is that his opponent, Young, would bogey, restoring his three-shot margin that he began with at the start of the final round.
Following a run of pars, it seemed that the Niemann's name was ready to be printed on the trophy, as a chip-in eagle put him five shots clear of his nearest rival. But drama was to follow, as back-to-back bogies at the 14th and 15th were punished by Young, who produced a brilliant pitch at the 15th for an unlikely birdie.
Niemann though remained strong, with three consecutive pars to close out his round enough for a two-shot victory and the biggest title of his young career.
Receiving the trophy from tournament host, Tiger Woods, Niemann became the second youngest winner of the event and also pocketed a cool $2.16 million for his efforts.
A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour)
A photo posted by on
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
-
-
'Selfish' And 'Egotistical' - McIlroy Lays Into Mickelson
The four-time Major champion laid into Phil Mickelson following comments made by the 51-year-old
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Saudi League 'Dead In The Water' - Rory McIlroy
Following his final round at Riviera, McIlroy stated that the Saudi Golf League is now 'dead in the water'
By Matt Cradock • Published