Joaquin Niemann Survives Late Scare To Secure Riviera Title

After a chip-in eagle at the 11th, it seemed that Joaquin Niemann was going to cruise to his second PGA Tour title, especially as his five-shot lead remained intact with five holes remaining.

Despite a bogey at the 14th, the 23-year-old still remained four ahead with four to play. However, a stunning hole-out birdie for Cameron Young was met with a bogey from Niemann, with his lead reducing by three shots in just two holes.

However, following a solid run of pars to close out his round, the Chilean would get his hands on the trophy, with his level-par final round and 19-under-par tournament total good enough for a two-shot win over Collin Morikawa and Young.

Speaking after his round, Niemann said: "This is the toughest tournament I think during the year. It's got the best field, the best players are here and that proves myself that I can be competing with the top guys. I can be up there in the world ranking. I think it's going to give me a lot of confidence for what is coming next.

"It was awesome having Tiger there. I haven't seen him since probably a year. Everybody knew what happened here one year ago, which was pretty sad. Being able to see him doing as well as he's doing is awesome. He's one of my idols. I always watched him on TV and I still do. Having Tiger on site receiving the trophy is something special."

Going into the final round, it had already been a historic week for Niemann, whose 19-under-par tournament total had set the 54-hole scoring record at the Genesis Invitational.

Beginning with a three-shot advantage though, the Chilean soon saw the margin cut to one by the 8th hole, with his nearest challenger, Young, sat at one-under and Niemann at one-over.

However, at the par 4 8th, the 23-year-old would find his first birdie of the day. What's more, is that his opponent, Young, would bogey, restoring his three-shot margin that he began with at the start of the final round.

Following a run of pars, it seemed that the Niemann's name was ready to be printed on the trophy, as a chip-in eagle put him five shots clear of his nearest rival. But drama was to follow, as back-to-back bogies at the 14th and 15th were punished by Young, who produced a brilliant pitch at the 15th for an unlikely birdie.

Niemann's last victory came at the 2019 A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Niemann though remained strong, with three consecutive pars to close out his round enough for a two-shot victory and the biggest title of his young career.

Receiving the trophy from tournament host, Tiger Woods, Niemann became the second youngest winner of the event and also pocketed a cool $2.16 million for his efforts.