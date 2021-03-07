Bryson DeChambeau was once again the big talking point at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, after he managed to better his drive from the previous day on the par-5 sixth hole.



WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau Betters Third Round Drive

During his final round, Bryson DeChambeau became the main talking point once again, as he smashed his drive a colossal 377-yards over the lake at the par-5 sixth hole.

In his third round, the American had managed a 368-yard drive on his way to a birdie four, but in his fourth round DeChambeau managed to better it.

DeChambeau had been hinting in the build-up to the tournament that the 555-yard hole was in-fact driveable, with it being a 350-yard carry over the lake.

Although the American didn’t go for the green, he still managed a huge drive of 377-yards, carrying the lake and leaving himself only 88-yards for his second shot.

DeChambeau’s playing partner, Lee Westwood, took a more conservative route off of the sixth tee, hitting a 305-yard drive that left him 255-yards in, A full 167-yard difference.

Watch Westwood’s great reaction to his drive on the sixth:

Despite the difference in distance, their second shots finished only a yard apart from one another, coming to rest just to the right of the greenside bunker.

The pair would both hit good pitch shots and hole their birdie putts to keep ahead of the chasing pack.