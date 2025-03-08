Arnold Palmer Invitational Tee Times - Round Three
At the midway point of the Arnold Palmer Invitational it's Shane Lowry who leads by two shots, with a number of big names in hot pursuit of the Major winner
The Arnold Palmer Invitational is the fourth Signature Event of 2025 and, going into the weekend, it's Shane Lowry who leads a top-quality leaderboard.
Sitting at eight-under, the former Major winner is two shots clear of Wyndham Clark, with the likes of Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Justin Thomas among the chasing pack.
Searching for a first PGA Tour victory since the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, a tournament he won paired alongside McIlroy, Lowry fired rounds of 69 and 67 at a tough-playing Bay Hill on Thursday and Friday.
Two behind him is Clark, who led after the first round thanks to a five-under 67. Although he carded a one-under 71 on Friday, the American is in a great position to challenge for another Signature Event title going into the weekend.
The leaders tee off at 1.50pm local time (EST) and, among the final groups are Thomas and US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley at 1.10pm, as well as Day and Max Greyserman at 1.20pm, Russell Henley and McIlroy at 1.30pm and Corey Conners and Morikawa in the penultimate group at 1.40pm.
Below are the tee times for the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Arnold Palmer Invitational Tee Times - Round Three
ET (GMT)
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
- 9.20am (2.20pm): Max McGreevy
- 9.30am (2.30pm): Patrick Rodgers, Jacob Bridgeman
- 9.40am (2.40pm): Sam Stevens, Xander Schauffele
- 9.50am (2.50pm): Lucas Glover, Isaiah Salinda
- 10.00am (3.00pm): Daniel Berger, Ben Griffin
- 10.10am (3.10pm): Tommy Fleetwood, Andrew Novak
- 10.25am (3.25pm): Chris Kirk, Sam Burns
- 10.35am (3.35pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris
- 10.45am (3.45pm): Brian Harman, Adam Scott
- 10.55am (3.55pm): Nick Taylor, J.T. Poston
- 11.05am (4.05pm): J.J. Spaun, Aaron Rai
- 11.20am (4.20pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Denny McCarthy
- 11.30am (4.30pm): Eric Cole, Byeong Hun An
- 11.40am (4.40pm): Tom Hoge, Patrick Cantlay
- 11.50am (4.50pm): Michael Kim, Robert MacIntyre
- 12.00pm (5.00pm): Adam Hadwin, Austin Eckroat
- 12.15pm (5.15pm): Jackson Koivun (a), Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 12.25pm (5.25pm): Ludvig Aberg, Scottie Scheffler
- 12.35pm (5.35pm): Justin Rose, Sungjae Im
- 12.45pm (5.45pm): Sepp Straka, Tony Finau
- 12.55pm (5.55pm): Si Woo Kim, Mackenzie Hughes
- 1.10pm (6.10pm): Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley
- 1.20pm (6.20pm): Jason Day, Max Greyserman
- 1.30pm (6.30pm): Russell Henley, Rory McIlroy
- 1.40pm (6.40pm): Corey Conners, Collin Morikawa
- 1.50pm (6.50pm): Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark
How To Watch The Arnold Palmer Invitational In The US
All times ET
- Saturday 8th March: 12.30pm-2.30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 2.30pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)
- Sunday 9th March: 12.30pm-2.30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 2.30pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)
How To Watch The Arnold Palmer Invitational In The UK
All times GMT
- Saturday 8th March: 3.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 8.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
- Sunday 9th March: 2.30pm-10.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 7.30pm-10.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
10 Big Names Who Missed The Cut At The Arnold Palmer Invitational
Shane Lowry leads going into the weekend at Bay Hill, but a number of big names missed the four-over-par cutline at the fourth Signature Event of 2025
By Matt Cradock Published
-
How Much The Winning Caddie Makes At The Arnold Palmer Invitational
The bumper prize funds at Signature Events like the Arnold Palmer Invitational also mean bumper bonus checks for the winner's caddie
By Paul Higham Published
-
10 Big Names Who Missed The Cut At The Arnold Palmer Invitational
Shane Lowry leads going into the weekend at Bay Hill, but a number of big names missed the four-over-par cutline at the fourth Signature Event of 2025
By Matt Cradock Published
-
How Much The Winning Caddie Makes At The Arnold Palmer Invitational
The bumper prize funds at Signature Events like the Arnold Palmer Invitational also mean bumper bonus checks for the winner's caddie
By Paul Higham Published
-
How To Qualify For The Players Championship
Labelled 'the fifth Major', The Players Championship offers up one of the biggest prize purses and best fields in men's pro golf - but how do players qualify?
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Why Shane Lowry Has ‘No Idea’ Which Driver He Is Using At Arnold Palmer Invitational
After doing some intense and hectic testing, Shane Lowry admitted he had no idea which exact model of driver he used in the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational
By Paul Higham Published
-
'Got My A** Kicked' - Xander Schauffele Has Tough Return To Action At Bay Hill
Xander Schauffele admitted he "got my a** kicked" by Bay Hill as he struggled in his first round back from a rib injury
By Paul Higham Published
-
'I Meant No Disrespect To The Europeans' - Keegan Bradley 'Surprised' Netflix Aired Locker Room Speech
Keegan Bradley was "surprised" Netflix aired his now infamous Ryder Cup rallying cry at the Presidents Cup, while insisting he did not want it to leave the locker room
By Paul Higham Published
-
'One Of The Great Things About Golf Is I Can Go Out With A Guy Who Is Going To Shoot 90 And I Can Give Him Enough Strokes To Where We'll Have A Good Competition' - Scottie Scheffler On Losing To 10-Handicap Friend
Scottie Scheffler insists "one of the great things about golf" is the handicap system, even if it did cost him money and an embarrassing loss to a 10 handicapper
By Paul Higham Published
-
Rory McIlroy Reveals Multiple Equipment Changes At Arnold Palmer Invitational
The Northern Irishman has made a number of tweaks to his gear setup ahead of this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational
By Jonny Leighfield Published