Arnold Palmer Invitational Tee Times - Round Three

At the midway point of the Arnold Palmer Invitational it's Shane Lowry who leads by two shots, with a number of big names in hot pursuit of the Major winner

The Arnold Palmer Invitational is the fourth Signature Event of 2025 and, going into the weekend, it's Shane Lowry who leads a top-quality leaderboard.

Sitting at eight-under, the former Major winner is two shots clear of Wyndham Clark, with the likes of Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Justin Thomas among the chasing pack.

Searching for a first PGA Tour victory since the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, a tournament he won paired alongside McIlroy, Lowry fired rounds of 69 and 67 at a tough-playing Bay Hill on Thursday and Friday.

Two behind him is Clark, who led after the first round thanks to a five-under 67. Although he carded a one-under 71 on Friday, the American is in a great position to challenge for another Signature Event title going into the weekend.

The leaders tee off at 1.50pm local time (EST) and, among the final groups are Thomas and US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley at 1.10pm, as well as Day and Max Greyserman at 1.20pm, Russell Henley and McIlroy at 1.30pm and Corey Conners and Morikawa in the penultimate group at 1.40pm.

Below are the tee times for the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

ET (GMT)

  • 9.20am (2.20pm): Max McGreevy
  • 9.30am (2.30pm): Patrick Rodgers, Jacob Bridgeman
  • 9.40am (2.40pm): Sam Stevens, Xander Schauffele
  • 9.50am (2.50pm): Lucas Glover, Isaiah Salinda
  • 10.00am (3.00pm): Daniel Berger, Ben Griffin
  • 10.10am (3.10pm): Tommy Fleetwood, Andrew Novak
  • 10.25am (3.25pm): Chris Kirk, Sam Burns
  • 10.35am (3.35pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris
  • 10.45am (3.45pm): Brian Harman, Adam Scott
  • 10.55am (3.55pm): Nick Taylor, J.T. Poston
  • 11.05am (4.05pm): J.J. Spaun, Aaron Rai
  • 11.20am (4.20pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Denny McCarthy
  • 11.30am (4.30pm): Eric Cole, Byeong Hun An
  • 11.40am (4.40pm): Tom Hoge, Patrick Cantlay
  • 11.50am (4.50pm): Michael Kim, Robert MacIntyre
  • 12.00pm (5.00pm): Adam Hadwin, Austin Eckroat
  • 12.15pm (5.15pm): Jackson Koivun (a), Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • 12.25pm (5.25pm): Ludvig Aberg, Scottie Scheffler
  • 12.35pm (5.35pm): Justin Rose, Sungjae Im
  • 12.45pm (5.45pm): Sepp Straka, Tony Finau
  • 12.55pm (5.55pm): Si Woo Kim, Mackenzie Hughes
  • 1.10pm (6.10pm): Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley
  • 1.20pm (6.20pm): Jason Day, Max Greyserman
  • 1.30pm (6.30pm): Russell Henley, Rory McIlroy
  • 1.40pm (6.40pm): Corey Conners, Collin Morikawa
  • 1.50pm (6.50pm): Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark

How To Watch The Arnold Palmer Invitational In The US

All times ET

  • Saturday 8th March: 12.30pm-2.30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 2.30pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)
  • Sunday 9th March: 12.30pm-2.30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 2.30pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

How To Watch The Arnold Palmer Invitational In The UK

All times GMT

  • Saturday 8th March: 3.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 8.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
  • Sunday 9th March: 2.30pm-10.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 7.30pm-10.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
