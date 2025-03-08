The Arnold Palmer Invitational is the fourth Signature Event of 2025 and, going into the weekend, it's Shane Lowry who leads a top-quality leaderboard.

Sitting at eight-under, the former Major winner is two shots clear of Wyndham Clark, with the likes of Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Justin Thomas among the chasing pack.

Searching for a first PGA Tour victory since the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, a tournament he won paired alongside McIlroy, Lowry fired rounds of 69 and 67 at a tough-playing Bay Hill on Thursday and Friday.

Two behind him is Clark, who led after the first round thanks to a five-under 67. Although he carded a one-under 71 on Friday, the American is in a great position to challenge for another Signature Event title going into the weekend.

The leaders tee off at 1.50pm local time (EST) and, among the final groups are Thomas and US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley at 1.10pm, as well as Day and Max Greyserman at 1.20pm, Russell Henley and McIlroy at 1.30pm and Corey Conners and Morikawa in the penultimate group at 1.40pm.

Below are the tee times for the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Arnold Palmer Invitational Tee Times - Round Three

ET (GMT)

9.20am (2.20pm): Max McGreevy

Max McGreevy 9.30am (2.30pm): Patrick Rodgers, Jacob Bridgeman

Patrick Rodgers, Jacob Bridgeman 9.40am (2.40pm): Sam Stevens, Xander Schauffele

Sam Stevens, Xander Schauffele 9.50am (2.50pm): Lucas Glover, Isaiah Salinda

Lucas Glover, Isaiah Salinda 10.00am (3.00pm): Daniel Berger, Ben Griffin

Daniel Berger, Ben Griffin 10.10am (3.10pm): Tommy Fleetwood, Andrew Novak

Tommy Fleetwood, Andrew Novak 10.25am (3.25pm): Chris Kirk, Sam Burns

Chris Kirk, Sam Burns 10.35am (3.35pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris

Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris 10.45am (3.45pm): Brian Harman, Adam Scott

Brian Harman, Adam Scott 10.55am (3.55pm): Nick Taylor, J.T. Poston

Nick Taylor, J.T. Poston 11.05am (4.05pm): J.J. Spaun, Aaron Rai

J.J. Spaun, Aaron Rai 11.20am (4.20pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Denny McCarthy

Hideki Matsuyama, Denny McCarthy 11.30am (4.30pm): Eric Cole, Byeong Hun An

Eric Cole, Byeong Hun An 11.40am (4.40pm): Tom Hoge, Patrick Cantlay

Tom Hoge, Patrick Cantlay 11.50am (4.50pm): Michael Kim, Robert MacIntyre

Michael Kim, Robert MacIntyre 12.00pm (5.00pm): Adam Hadwin, Austin Eckroat

Adam Hadwin, Austin Eckroat 12.15pm (5.15pm): Jackson Koivun (a), Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Jackson Koivun (a), Christiaan Bezuidenhout 12.25pm (5.25pm): Ludvig Aberg, Scottie Scheffler

Ludvig Aberg, Scottie Scheffler 12.35pm (5.35pm): Justin Rose, Sungjae Im

Justin Rose, Sungjae Im 12.45pm (5.45pm): Sepp Straka, Tony Finau

Sepp Straka, Tony Finau 12.55pm (5.55pm): Si Woo Kim, Mackenzie Hughes

Si Woo Kim, Mackenzie Hughes 1.10pm (6.10pm): Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley

Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley 1.20pm (6.20pm): Jason Day, Max Greyserman

Jason Day, Max Greyserman 1.30pm (6.30pm): Russell Henley, Rory McIlroy

Russell Henley, Rory McIlroy 1.40pm (6.40pm): Corey Conners, Collin Morikawa

Corey Conners, Collin Morikawa 1.50pm (6.50pm): Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark

How To Watch The Arnold Palmer Invitational In The US

All times ET

Saturday 8th March: 12.30pm-2.30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 2.30pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

12.30pm-2.30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 2.30pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock) Sunday 9th March: 12.30pm-2.30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 2.30pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

How To Watch The Arnold Palmer Invitational In The UK

All times GMT