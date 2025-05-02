Another CJ Cup Byron Nelson Withdrawal As Injured Matt Wallace Pulls Out

Matt Wallace had to add his name to the list of withdrawals from the CJ Cup Byron Nelson as a neck injury forced him out during his second round

Matt Wallace stands in disbelief after winning the 2024 European Masters
The CJ Cup Byron Nelson has had more than its fair share of field changes, and they continued even after the opening round as Matt Wallace was forced to withdraw.

Eight players withdrew from the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in the build-up, headlined by Will Zalatoris and Gary Woodland, while two other changes to the field took place after a reordering of the exemption categories.

And now, after eight holes of his second round, Wallace has been forced out of the event at TPC Craig Ranch due to a neck injury.

The Englishman finished with two late bogeys on Thursday to sign for a one-over 72, and had a tough start to his second round with three bogeys in eight holes.

Wallace was sat on three over for the tournament when he had to call it a day due to a neck injury.

Wallace missed five cuts in nine individual events on the PGA Tour this year heading to North Texas, but a T12 at the Corales Puntacana Championship suggested better form was around the corner.

But he'll have to try and find that form another time after being forced out at the Byron Nelson - a tournament that's having a few problems not only with the players but also the weather.

After a washout on Wednesday, the second round on Friday was suspended due to the threat of lightning in the area with forecast thunderstorms arriving.

Scottie Scheffler had just eagled the 18th - his ninth hole of the day - on Friday when play was stopped, which continued the momentum of his fine start on Thursday.

The World No.1 shot a blistering 10-under round of 61 on Thursday as he looks to win his first tournament of 2025.

Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website.  Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush. 

