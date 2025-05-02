Another CJ Cup Byron Nelson Withdrawal As Injured Matt Wallace Pulls Out
Matt Wallace had to add his name to the list of withdrawals from the CJ Cup Byron Nelson as a neck injury forced him out during his second round
The CJ Cup Byron Nelson has had more than its fair share of field changes, and they continued even after the opening round as Matt Wallace was forced to withdraw.
Eight players withdrew from the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in the build-up, headlined by Will Zalatoris and Gary Woodland, while two other changes to the field took place after a reordering of the exemption categories.
And now, after eight holes of his second round, Wallace has been forced out of the event at TPC Craig Ranch due to a neck injury.
The Englishman finished with two late bogeys on Thursday to sign for a one-over 72, and had a tough start to his second round with three bogeys in eight holes.
Wallace was sat on three over for the tournament when he had to call it a day due to a neck injury.
Wallace missed five cuts in nine individual events on the PGA Tour this year heading to North Texas, but a T12 at the Corales Puntacana Championship suggested better form was around the corner.
But he'll have to try and find that form another time after being forced out at the Byron Nelson - a tournament that's having a few problems not only with the players but also the weather.
After a washout on Wednesday, the second round on Friday was suspended due to the threat of lightning in the area with forecast thunderstorms arriving.
Scottie Scheffler had just eagled the 18th - his ninth hole of the day - on Friday when play was stopped, which continued the momentum of his fine start on Thursday.
The World No.1 shot a blistering 10-under round of 61 on Thursday as he looks to win his first tournament of 2025.
