Sahith Theegala Withdraws From 2025 PGA Championship
The World No.31 has pulled out of this week's PGA Championship after also withdrawing from the Truist Championship final round with a neck injury
Sahith Theegala has been forced to withdraw from the 2025 PGA Championship due to a neck injury.
It's the same neck injury that led to his withdrawal ahead of Sunday's Truist Championship final round, where he pulled out after carding an eight-over-par 78 on Saturday.
This week's PGA Championship at Quail Hollow is the first Major he misses since the 2022 US Open.
Theegala has been replaced in the field by World No.120 Alex Smalley, who comes into the event in good form after finishing T5th at last week's Myrtle Beach Classic.
Sahith Theegala has withdrawn from the 2025 PGA Championship due to a neck injury.Alex Smalley is now in the field.May 14, 2025
Theegala's latest withdrawal is another bump in the road for what has been a difficult season so far.
From 13 starts he is without a top-10 finish, with his best result of T17 coming at the Genesis Invitational. He ended 2013 ranked 13th in the world after recording three runners-up finishes and seven further top-10s along with making the US Presidents Cup team.
The 2023 Fortinet Championship winner has now slipped outside of the world's top 30.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Vince Whaley has moved into the first-alternate spot.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, X and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
"Here Comes Tiger Woods. He Drops Balls Next To Me Literally Right Next To Me On The Range. Growing Up In his Era, Watching Him Play Golf On TV, It Was Really Cool To Have One Of My Idols Hit Balls Next To Me' - Club Pro Tyler Collet On Woods Encounter
Club professional Tyler Collet shared a cool Tiger Woods story from his 2022 PGA Championship appearance ahead of this week's Major at Quail Hollow
-
A Week After Winning With Stand-In Caddie, Sepp Straka Will Have Another New Looper At The PGA Championship
The Austrian is looking for his third win of the season at the PGA Championship, and helping him will be a very familiar face on alongside him
-
"Here Comes Tiger Woods. He Drops Balls Next To Me Literally Right Next To Me On The Range. Growing Up In his Era, Watching Him Play Golf On TV, It Was Really Cool To Have One Of My Idols Hit Balls Next To Me' - Club Pro Tyler Collet On Woods Encounter
Club professional Tyler Collet shared a cool Tiger Woods story from his 2022 PGA Championship appearance ahead of this week's Major at Quail Hollow
-
A Week After Winning With Stand-In Caddie, Sepp Straka Will Have Another New Looper On The Bag At The PGA Championship
The Austrian is looking for his third win of the season at the PGA Championship, and helping him will be a very familiar face on alongside him
-
A Year After Jail, Scottie Scheffler’s Orange Polo Sends Social Media Wild
The World No.1 took to Quail Hollow for a practice session wearing a polo shirt that brought back memories of almost exactly a year ago
-
The 8 Best 'Other' Groups To Watch At The PGA Championship
The star trio of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele grabbed the headlines, but there are some other great groups you have to try and watch at the PGA Championship
-
The Post-Masters Gift Rory McIlroy Had Been Waiting For
Rory McIlroy was gifted his commemorative green Trackman for winning the Masters during his preparation for the season's second Major Championship
-
'It Sets Up For A Great Rory, Bryson Back And Forth Here' - Why Quail Hollow Is Perfect For DeChambeau v McIlroy Trilogy Battle For PGA Championship
Bryson DeChambeau is up for a triology battle with Rory McIlroy at the PGA Championship, and Quail Hollow looks the perfect course to stage the latest clash in this building Major rivalry
-
Luke Donald’s Ryder Cup ‘Experience’ Hint That May Well Be Music To Sergio Garcia’s Ears
The Team Europe Ryder Cup captain has admitted that experience will likely be a factor in his selection for the Bethpage Black match - and that could be good news for Sergio Garcia
-
The 56-Year-Old Club Pro Making His 12th PGA Championship Appearance This Week
A total of 20 club pros earned spots in the PGA Championship in April, and one of them is very familiar with the Major