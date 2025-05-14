Sahith Theegala Withdraws From 2025 PGA Championship

Sahith Theegala has been forced to withdraw from the 2025 PGA Championship due to a neck injury.

It's the same neck injury that led to his withdrawal ahead of Sunday's Truist Championship final round, where he pulled out after carding an eight-over-par 78 on Saturday.

This week's PGA Championship at Quail Hollow is the first Major he misses since the 2022 US Open.

Theegala has been replaced in the field by World No.120 Alex Smalley, who comes into the event in good form after finishing T5th at last week's Myrtle Beach Classic.

Theegala's latest withdrawal is another bump in the road for what has been a difficult season so far.

From 13 starts he is without a top-10 finish, with his best result of T17 coming at the Genesis Invitational. He ended 2013 ranked 13th in the world after recording three runners-up finishes and seven further top-10s along with making the US Presidents Cup team.

The 2023 Fortinet Championship winner has now slipped outside of the world's top 30.

Vince Whaley has moved into the first-alternate spot.