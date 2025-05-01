Woodland And Zalatoris Lead Eight Withdrawals From CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Gary Woodland and Will Zalatoris led a raft of field changes for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson after they withdrew from the latest PGA Tour stop
Will Zalatoris and Gary Woodland headlined a number of withdrawals and field changes for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in Texas.
Eight players officially withdrew from the latest PGA Tour stop at TPC Craig Ranch, with two others missing out after a reordering of the exemption categories.
Zalatoris and Woodland were replaced by James Hahn and Cameron Champ respectively, while Michael Kim and Nick Dunlap also withdrew from the tournament - to be replaced by Dylan Wu and Kevin Tway.
And Zac Blair can breathe a sigh of relief, as he initially missed out as he dropped out of the field in favor of former USA Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson when the exemptions were reordered.
But Blair then made his way back in to the starting line-up as a replacement when Brandt Snedeker later pulled out.
World No.1 Scottie Scheffler headlines the field, and as the only member of the world's top 10 taking part he's a big favourite to claim his first victory of the year.
Keith Mitchell was something of a surprise withdrawal from the CJ Cup, as he's in touching distance of a spot in the field for the next Signature Event of the season - the Truist Championship.
The 33-year-old is tied for fifth in the AON Swing 5, and a good performance at the Byron Nelson to keep that spot would see him in the sixth lucrative Signature Event of the season.
Taylor Montgomery takes Mitchell's place in the field, with another change being Joe Highsmith pulling out and being replaced by Matt NeSmith.
Youngster Blades Brown is another withdrawal, with the 17-year-old superstar passing up his sponsor's invite to instead continue in his quest to earn Korn Ferry Tour status to help his end goal of earning a PGA Tour card.
Late exemptions at the CJ Cup were extended to Martin Laird, Chez Reavie, Chesson Hadley and Trace Crowe.
CJ Cup Byron Nelson field changes
Gary Woodland (WD) - Cameron Champ (IN)
Will Zalatoris (WD) - James Hahn (IN)
Michael Kim (WD) - Dylan Wu (IN)
Nick Dunlap (WD) - Kevin Tway (IN)
Brandt Snedeker (WD) - Zac Blair* (IN)
Joe Highsmith (WD) - Matt NeSmith (IN)
Keith Mitchell (WD) - Taylor Montgomery (IN)
Zac Blair* (OUT) - Zach Johnson (IN)
S.H. Kim (OUT) - Joseph Bramlett (IN)
Other changes
Blades Brown (WD)
Martin Laird (IN)
Chez Reavie (IN)
Chesson Hadley (IN)
Trace Crowe (IN)
*Zac Blair is IN the field for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
