Sahith Theegala Withdraws From Truist Championship Before Final Round
The World No.31 pulled out of the season's sixth Signature Event shortly before his final-round tee time at Philadelphia Cricket Club on Sunday
World No.31, Sahith Theegala has withdrawn from the 2025 Truist Championship shortly before he was due to tee off in round four.
Theegala was set to play in the first group of the day alongside South African, Garrick Higgo at Philadelphia Cricket Club but was confirmed as having pulled out of the sixth PGA Tour Signature Event of the season due to a neck injury.
The American had opened up his Truist Championship appearance with rounds of 69 and 71, leaving him at level par heading into the weekend, but the 27-year-old struggled badly on Saturday and signed for an eight-over 78 to sit last in the limited-field tournament.
Theegala is due to tee it up at next week's PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, hoping to better his T12th result at Valhalla last term, but his status at the season's second Major is now up in the air.
Despite showing plenty of signs that he would go on to become a real force on the PGA Tour during his first three campaigns, 2025 has not been kind to the former Pepperdine University player.
Sahith Theegala WD before the final round of the Truist Championship (neck injury)May 11, 2025
The 2023 Fortinet Championship winner has only missed one cut from 13 completed tournaments, but he has also managed just two top-20 results and has finished outside of the top-50 on six occasions.
His best week of the year arrived at The Genesis Invitational in February, where a T17th result at Torrey Pines gave Theegala some brief respite from what has been a tough season otherwise.
Theegala's withdrawal from the Truist Championship follows on from Michael Kim's early exit midway through round three because of a back injury and Justin Rose's decision to pull out after play had concluded on Friday due to illness.
On social media, Rose explained that he had become "progressively ill over the past few days" and was disappointed to be pulling out at a time when he had been playing some good golf.
He wrote on X: "After becoming progressively ill over the past few days, I have made the unfortunate decision to withdraw from the @TruistChamp. I am not in a state to complete, and it’s best for me to focus on a quick recovery prior to next week.
After becoming progressively ill over the past few days, I have made the unfortunate decision to withdraw from the @TruistChamp I am not in a state to complete, and it’s best for me to focus on a quick recovery prior to next week. Thanks to all the fans in Philly for the love… https://t.co/a2EdaPEO5BMay 10, 2025
"Thanks to all the fans in Philly for the love this week. It’s a special place to me and I’m sorry it wasn’t a better week!"
While three players are out of the running, Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka share the lead by three strokes after 54 holes and will be hoping for another win to boost their own Ryder Cup hopes later this year.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
