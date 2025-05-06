Jason Day Withdraws From Truist Championship

The Truist Championship gets underway on Thursday 8th May and, just 48 hours prior to the first tee shot, one of its former champions has withdrawn from the event.

Jason Day, who claimed the title in 2018 by two strokes, will not feature in the tournament, with it announced on Tuesday morning that he had withdrawn.

Day was replaced, initially, by Patrick Rodgers, who then also withdrew and was replaced by Chez Reavie.

Field update for the Truist Championship:Jason Day - WD; Patrick Rodgers - INMay 6, 2025

It's not the first withdrawal in 2025 for Day, who has enjoyed a fine run of performances this season, claiming five top 30s in nine starts.

At the PGA Tour's flagship event, The Players Championship, Day withdrew before his first round tee time because of illness, with the Aussie then returning two weeks later at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

Currently, it's unclear as to why he withdrew from the $20 million Signature Event, but Day will hope it's nothing serious as he targets the PGA Championship next week.

Day's last appearance came at the RBC Heritage (Image credit: Getty Images)

A previous winner of the PGA Championship, that tournament is being played at Quail Hollow Club, which is the usual host of this week's Truist Championship, which is instead being staged at Philadelphia Cricket Club.

Day claimed the PGA Championship back in 2015 at Whistling Straits, while his Truist Championship win in 2018 came at Quail Hollow.

Coming into this week, Rory McIlroy is looking to claim a fifth Truist Championship title, with the 36-year-old already picking up The Masters, Players Championship and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2025.