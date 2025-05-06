Jason Day Withdraws From Truist Championship

The 2018 winner has withdrawn prior to the Truist Championship, with the reason for Day's withdrawal currently unknown

Jason Day walks off the green holding his putter
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The Truist Championship gets underway on Thursday 8th May and, just 48 hours prior to the first tee shot, one of its former champions has withdrawn from the event.

Jason Day, who claimed the title in 2018 by two strokes, will not feature in the tournament, with it announced on Tuesday morning that he had withdrawn.

Day was replaced, initially, by Patrick Rodgers, who then also withdrew and was replaced by Chez Reavie.

It's not the first withdrawal in 2025 for Day, who has enjoyed a fine run of performances this season, claiming five top 30s in nine starts.

At the PGA Tour's flagship event, The Players Championship, Day withdrew before his first round tee time because of illness, with the Aussie then returning two weeks later at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

Currently, it's unclear as to why he withdrew from the $20 million Signature Event, but Day will hope it's nothing serious as he targets the PGA Championship next week.

Jason Day walks alongside his caddie

Day's last appearance came at the RBC Heritage

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A previous winner of the PGA Championship, that tournament is being played at Quail Hollow Club, which is the usual host of this week's Truist Championship, which is instead being staged at Philadelphia Cricket Club.

Day claimed the PGA Championship back in 2015 at Whistling Straits, while his Truist Championship win in 2018 came at Quail Hollow.

Coming into this week, Rory McIlroy is looking to claim a fifth Truist Championship title, with the 36-year-old already picking up The Masters, Players Championship and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2025.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

