'Of Course It Concerns Me. You Don't Want To Shoot High Scores Like The One I Did Today' - Rory McIlroy Endures Torrid Eight-Over-Par Round To Miss RBC Canadian Open Cut
After his eight-over 78 at TPC Toronto, McIlroy revealed he will be 'testing quite a few drivers over the weekend' as his attention turns to Oakmont and the US Open
It was a tournament to forget for Rory McIlroy at the RBC Canadian Open, as he was one of the big names to miss the cut in Toronto.
Carding a one-over-par 71 on Thursday, his eight-over-par 78 on Friday ranked as the second worst, in terms of strokes gained, in his career, with the five-time Major winner losing 8.471 shots to the field.
The reason for the poor showing can be traced back to the driving, where McIlroy hit just 46.43% of his fairways, as well as losing an uncharacteristic 2.2 shots off the tee.
Heading into the US Open next week at Oakmont, a course where fairway-finding plays a pivotal part in success, McIlroy revealed that the drop off in driving is a concern.
Trialing a new driver in the bag after his old gamer was deemed non-conforming by the USGA at the PGA Championship, McIlroy stated: "Of course it concerns me.
"You don't want to shoot high scores like the one I did today. Still I felt like I came here obviously with a new driver thinking that was going to be good and solve some of the problems off the tee, but it didn't.
"Obviously, going to Oakmont next week, what you need to do more than anything else there is hit fairways. (I'm) Still sort of searching for the sort of missing piece off the tee.
"For me, when I get that part of the game clicking, then everything falls into place. Right now that isn't. Yeah, that's a concern going into next week."
Starting his second round with four straight pars, McIlroy's day unraveled at the par 4 fifth, when an octuple bogey eight put him five-over-par for the tournament.
A bogey at the eighth was then followed by another at the 10th and a double bogey at the 11th. Although he found birdies at the 16th and 18th, bogeys at the 13th and 17th put the five-time Major winner eight-over for the round and nine-over for the tournament.
"I think there's still learnings that you have to take from a day like today. I still -- look, even though the last two days didn't go the way I wanted them to, there's still things that I can take from it, and there's still things that I can learn," claimed McIlroy.
"I'm going to have to do a lot of practice and a lot of work over the weekend at home and try to at least have a better idea of where my game is going into next week."
As of writing, it's unclear as to whether McIlroy will stick with the TaylorMade Qi35 driver that was put in the bag pre-tournament, or whether he will return back to the Qi10 that was used to win The Masters.
What we do know is that, prior to the RBC Canadian Open, McIlroy revealed he went back to a 44-inch driver set-up, and that, between now and the US Open next week, he will be "testing quite a few drivers over the weekend."
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Rory McIlroy Among 10 Big Names Who Missed The Cut At RBC Canadian Open
