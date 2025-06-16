Watch The Classy Moment Robert MacIntyre Applauds JJ Spaun's US Open Winning Putt
MacIntyre was agonisingly beaten by Spaun at the US Open, but he was classy in defeat
Robert MacIntyre played the round of his life to come agonisingly close to winning his maiden Major title at the 2025 US Open.
The Scottish star ended in solo-2nd and two back of JJ Spaun after carding a final round 68 at Oakmont for his best ever Major finish.
It looked like he may have done enough for a playoff, until Spaun birdied the 17th and then holed an incredible putt on the 72nd hole for a sensational winning birdie.
MacIntyre, sat in the clubhouse and watching the action unfold on the TV, showed his class in applauding as Spaun rolled in the monster putt on the final green to take the title away from him.
Watch MacIntyre applaud JJ Spaun:
Bob MacIntyre's reaction to JJ Spaun's winning putt 😲👏 pic.twitter.com/GF9BbuBifWJune 16, 2025
"Obviously it didn't get off to the best of starts. I was 2-over through 3 and then holed a lovely putt on 4, par-5 for eagle. That kind of settled me down," MacIntyre said of his round.
"That got me into somewhat of a groove and back in the golf tournament. Then the back nine was just all about fighting.
"Obviously the rain delay. My previous rain delay comebacks haven't been strong. Today was a day that I said to myself, Why not? Why not it be me today?
"When I was going round, and I just trusted myself, trusted my caddie Mike, trusted all the work that I've done, and we're sitting here in the clubhouse nicely and just wait and see."
