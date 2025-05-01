CJ Cup Byron Nelson Weather Watch: Could Flood Warnings And Thunderstorms Hinder Scheffler's Bid For First Victory Of 2025?

As well as World No.1 Scottie Scheffler to watch out for, the weather could make headlines at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson with a stormy time expected in Texas.

TPC Craig Ranch took a beating in the build-up, with the course evacuated on Wednesday due to some heavy rain and serious winds.

And there could be more meteorogical challenges coming for the PGA Tour's finest, with potential thunderstorms in the forecast for the tournament.

Wednesday's disruption came with a warning of flash flooding in the McKinney, Texas area running into Thursday morning when the first round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson gets under way.

So the players should have soft conditions at TPC Craig Ranch first up on Thursday, but they'll have to keep an eye on the weather as it will likely play a role.

A cold front running through North Texas is forecast to bring with it showers and dreaded thunderstorms - which may force some stoppages in play at points on Friday.

These storms aren't predicted for North Texas over the weekend, but it will be a cold couple of days the players will face when trying to win the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As a Texas native, Scheffler is well used to tackling the changeable weather of the state, although he's not usually a fan of the colder conditions.

Scheffler is chasing his first win of the year, and is the betting favorite at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson with no other top 10 player in the field.

The highest ranked player behind Scheffler appearing this week is World No.20 Sungjae Im, with Byeong Hun An in 37th next on the list - so there's a clear talent advantage for Scheffler.

The weather may turn out to be a great leveller though, especially if there are interruptions in play.

Three-time Major champion Jordan Spieth, also a Texan of course, is always a danger in his home state despite being well down the rankings (58th).

And Spieth has extra cause to find some form ahead of his latest attempt to join the career Grand Slam club at the PGA Championship.

Defending champion Taylor Pendrith is teeing it up looking to become the eighth multiple winner of the event and the fifth to win back-to-back titles.