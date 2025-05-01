CJ Cup Byron Nelson Weather Watch: Could Flood Warnings And Thunderstorms Hinder Scheffler's Bid For First Victory Of 2025?
After TPC Craig Ranch was evacuated on the eve of the tournament, watch out for thunderstorms and flood warnings at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson
As well as World No.1 Scottie Scheffler to watch out for, the weather could make headlines at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson with a stormy time expected in Texas.
TPC Craig Ranch took a beating in the build-up, with the course evacuated on Wednesday due to some heavy rain and serious winds.
And there could be more meteorogical challenges coming for the PGA Tour's finest, with potential thunderstorms in the forecast for the tournament.
Wednesday's disruption came with a warning of flash flooding in the McKinney, Texas area running into Thursday morning when the first round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson gets under way.
So the players should have soft conditions at TPC Craig Ranch first up on Thursday, but they'll have to keep an eye on the weather as it will likely play a role.
A cold front running through North Texas is forecast to bring with it showers and dreaded thunderstorms - which may force some stoppages in play at points on Friday.
These storms aren't predicted for North Texas over the weekend, but it will be a cold couple of days the players will face when trying to win the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
As a Texas native, Scheffler is well used to tackling the changeable weather of the state, although he's not usually a fan of the colder conditions.
Scheffler is chasing his first win of the year, and is the betting favorite at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson with no other top 10 player in the field.
The highest ranked player behind Scheffler appearing this week is World No.20 Sungjae Im, with Byeong Hun An in 37th next on the list - so there's a clear talent advantage for Scheffler.
The weather may turn out to be a great leveller though, especially if there are interruptions in play.
Three-time Major champion Jordan Spieth, also a Texan of course, is always a danger in his home state despite being well down the rankings (58th).
And Spieth has extra cause to find some form ahead of his latest attempt to join the career Grand Slam club at the PGA Championship.
Defending champion Taylor Pendrith is teeing it up looking to become the eighth multiple winner of the event and the fifth to win back-to-back titles.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
