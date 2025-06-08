RBC Canadian Open 2025 Round Four Tee Times

Matteo Manassero and Ryan Fox lead a tightly-bunched leaderboard at TPC Toronto with both looking for the biggest win of their careers so far...

Matteo Manassero (left) and Ryan Fox (right)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

With 18 holes of the 2025 RBC Canadian Open remaining, a tightly-packed leaderboard is preparing to do battle on the beautiful North Course at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley.

Ryan Fox and Matteo Manassero currently top the pylon on 14-under-par after nearly identical routes through three rounds. Myrtle Beach Classic winner, Fox has carded scores of 66, 66 and 64 so far while Manassero - who is yet to taste success on the PGA Tour in his career - shot 67, 65 and 64 to date.

The final pairing will begin at 1:45pm ET (6:45pm BST) looking for the biggest win of their careers, but a bunched chasing pack is desperate to make it as difficult as possible to close out the title.

Lee Hodges, Kevin Yu and Matt McCarty all have PGA Tour victories under their belt and sit just one stroke behind - with Hodges and Yu in the penultimate group and more than capable of overturning the minor deficit.

McCarty is off at 1:25pm ET (6:45pm BST) alongside the leading Canadian, Mackenzie Hughes who is sure to receive a significant amount of support from the home crowd in Ontario as he looks to follow in Nick Taylor's shoes by becoming the latest Canadian to win his national open championship.

Among the 24 players within four strokes of the lead heading into the final round are the aforementioned Taylor as well as compatriots, Taylor Pendrith and Adam Hadwin. The Canadian pair will begin their individual attempts to create something of a fairytale at 12:10pm ET (5:10pm BST).

Below is the full list of round four tee times for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course).

RBC Canadian Open Round Four Tee Times

ET (BST) - All players to begin on hole one.

  • 7:55am (12:55pm) - Wyndham Clark, Hayden Springer
  • 8:05am (1:05pm) - Tyler Mawhinney (a), Justin Lower
  • 8:15am (1:15pm) - Steven Fisk, Carson Young
  • 8:25am (1:25pm) - Vince Whaley, Lanto Griffin
  • 8:35am (1:35pm) - Zac Blair, Chandler Phillips
  • 8:45am (1:45pm) - Patrick Fishburn, Beau Hossler
  • 8:55am (1:55pm) - Davis Riley, Dylan Wu
  • 9:10am (2:10pm) - Robert MacIntyre, Charley Hoffman
  • 9:20am (2:20pm) - Adam Schenk, Mark Hubbard
  • 9:30am (2:30pm) - Max McGreevy, Paul Peterson
  • 9:40am (2:40pm) - Emiliano Grillo, Henrik Norlander
  • 9:50am (2:50pm) - Noah Goodwin, Nate Lashley
  • 10:00am (3:00pm) - Rasmus Hojgaard, Ryo Hisatsune
  • 10:10am (3:10pm) - Jackson Suber, Jesper Svensson
  • 10:25am (3:25pm) - Matthew Anderson, Jeremy Paul
  • 10:35am (3:35pm) - Trevor Cone, Harry Hall
  • 10:45am (3:45pm) - Thorbjorn Olesen, Paul Waring
  • 10:55am (3:55pm) - Trey Mullinax, Peter Malnati
  • 11:05am (4:05pm) - Corey Conners, Keith Mitchell
  • 11:15am (4:15pm) - Ben Silverman, Taylor Montgomery
  • 11:25am (4:25pm) - John Pak, Richard T. Lee
  • 11:40am (4:40pm) - Ludvig Aberg, Thomas Detry
  • 11:50am (4:50pm) - Shane Lowry, Nick Taylor
  • 12:00pm (5:00pm) - Danny Willett, Sam Burns
  • 12:10pm (5:10pm) - Adam Hadwin, Taylor Pendrith
  • 12:20pm (5:20pm) - Antoine Rozner, Kevin Roy
  • 12:30pm (5:30pm) - Cameron Champ, Alex Smalley
  • 12:40pm (5:40pm) - Cristobal Del Solar, Victor Perez
  • 12:55pm (5:55pm) - David Skinns, Cameron Young
  • 1:05pm (6:05pm) - Rico Hoey, Byeong Hun An
  • 1:15pm (6:15pm) - Jake Knapp, Andrew Putnam
  • 1:25pm (6:25pm) - Matt McCarty, Mackenzie Hughes
  • 1:35pm (6:35pm) - Lee Hodges, Kevin Yu
  • 1:45pm (6:45pm) - Matteo Manassero, Ryan Fox
Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
Staff Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.

