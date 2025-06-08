RBC Canadian Open 2025 Round Four Tee Times

With 18 holes of the 2025 RBC Canadian Open remaining, a tightly-packed leaderboard is preparing to do battle on the beautiful North Course at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley.

Ryan Fox and Matteo Manassero currently top the pylon on 14-under-par after nearly identical routes through three rounds. Myrtle Beach Classic winner, Fox has carded scores of 66, 66 and 64 so far while Manassero - who is yet to taste success on the PGA Tour in his career - shot 67, 65 and 64 to date.

The final pairing will begin at 1:45pm ET (6:45pm BST) looking for the biggest win of their careers, but a bunched chasing pack is desperate to make it as difficult as possible to close out the title.

Lee Hodges, Kevin Yu and Matt McCarty all have PGA Tour victories under their belt and sit just one stroke behind - with Hodges and Yu in the penultimate group and more than capable of overturning the minor deficit.

McCarty is off at 1:25pm ET (6:45pm BST) alongside the leading Canadian, Mackenzie Hughes who is sure to receive a significant amount of support from the home crowd in Ontario as he looks to follow in Nick Taylor's shoes by becoming the latest Canadian to win his national open championship.

Nick Taylor won the RBC Canadian Open trophy back in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Among the 24 players within four strokes of the lead heading into the final round are the aforementioned Taylor as well as compatriots, Taylor Pendrith and Adam Hadwin. The Canadian pair will begin their individual attempts to create something of a fairytale at 12:10pm ET (5:10pm BST).

Below is the full list of round four tee times for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course).

RBC Canadian Open Round Four Tee Times

ET (BST) - All players to begin on hole one.