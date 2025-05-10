Justin Rose Withdraws From Truist Championship

Justin Rose was forced to withdraw from the Truist Championship on Moving Day, with the Englishman revealing that he has "become progressively ill over the past few days."

On Saturday, it was announced that the former US Open winner had withdrawn from the sixth Signature Event of 2025 at Philadelphia Cricket Club.

Shortly after the announcement, Rose released a post to his social media that read: "After becoming progressively ill over the past few days, I have made the unfortunate decision to withdraw from the @TruistChamp

"I am not in a state to complete, and it’s best for me to focus on a quick recovery prior to next week. Thanks to all the fans in Philly for the love this week. It’s a special place to me and I’m sorry it wasn’t a better week!"

Rose during his second round of the Truist Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Firing a level-par first round of 70 on Thursday, the Englishman then produced a seven-over-par 77 on Friday to sit rooted to the bottom of the leaderboard, with four birdies, five pars, seven bogeys and two doubles putting him seven-over for the tournament.

The performance is just a blip during Rose's strong 2025, which includes a runner-up finish at The Masters, where he lost in a playoff to Rory McIlroy, as well as securing top 10s at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Like Rose, Jason Day was another former Major winner who withdrew from the Truist Championship, with the Aussie pulling out prior to the tournament on Tuesday.

Day, reportedly, is suffering with a herniated disc in his neck and is hoping to recover before the PGA Championship next week at Quail Hollow, which gets underway on Thursday 15th May.