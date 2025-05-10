Justin Rose Withdraws From Truist Championship

The Englishman withdrew from the tournament prior to his third round on Saturday due to illness, with Rose focusing on recovering for next week's PGA Championship

Justin Rose walks to the green holding a golf iron
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock's avatar
By
published

Justin Rose was forced to withdraw from the Truist Championship on Moving Day, with the Englishman revealing that he has "become progressively ill over the past few days."

On Saturday, it was announced that the former US Open winner had withdrawn from the sixth Signature Event of 2025 at Philadelphia Cricket Club.

Shortly after the announcement, Rose released a post to his social media that read: "After becoming progressively ill over the past few days, I have made the unfortunate decision to withdraw from the @TruistChamp

"I am not in a state to complete, and it’s best for me to focus on a quick recovery prior to next week. Thanks to all the fans in Philly for the love this week. It’s a special place to me and I’m sorry it wasn’t a better week!"

Justin Rose lines up a putt

Rose during his second round of the Truist Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Firing a level-par first round of 70 on Thursday, the Englishman then produced a seven-over-par 77 on Friday to sit rooted to the bottom of the leaderboard, with four birdies, five pars, seven bogeys and two doubles putting him seven-over for the tournament.

The performance is just a blip during Rose's strong 2025, which includes a runner-up finish at The Masters, where he lost in a playoff to Rory McIlroy, as well as securing top 10s at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Like Rose, Jason Day was another former Major winner who withdrew from the Truist Championship, with the Aussie pulling out prior to the tournament on Tuesday.

Day, reportedly, is suffering with a herniated disc in his neck and is hoping to recover before the PGA Championship next week at Quail Hollow, which gets underway on Thursday 15th May.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°

Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

