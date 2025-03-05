Angel Ayora Facts: 10 Things To Know About The DP World Tour Pro

Spaniard Angel Ayora has big ambitions in the game – here are 10 things to know about the DP World Tour pro

Angel Ayora takes a shot at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open
Angel Ayora has made an eye-catching start to his pro career
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

Angel Ayora is one of the latest in a long line of Spanish players determined to build a successful career in the game, and he’s made a promising start, rising up the ranks of European golf in short order since turning pro.

Here are 10 things to know about the up-and-coming star.

Angel Ayora Facts

1. Angel Ayora was born on October 3, 2004 in Malaga, Spain.

2. Per Elpais.com, he began playing the game at the age of five when his father’s friend gave him a box of balls.

3. Ayora also showed promise as a tennis player as a youngster, but he chose to pursue golf.

4. His maiden world ranking event came at the 2022 Andalucia Masters on the DP World Tour, where he finished T55.

5. A year later, he turned professional after playing in the Eisenhower Trophy.

6. After missing out on a DP World Tour card via Q-school for the 2024 season, he competed on the Challenge Tour (now the HotelPlanner Tour) thanks to some invitations.

7. By September, he had his first professional win, which came when he beat Dermot McElroy by three at the Rosa Challenge Tour.

Angel Ayora with the Rosa Challenge Tour trophy

Ayora's first professional win came at the Rosa Challenge Tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

8. He finished the season in style with runner-up in the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final in a performance that included a 10-under 62 in the first round as he broke the course record. He finished fourth in the Road to Mallorca rankings, which earned him a DP World Tour card for the 2025 season.

Angel Ayora with his scorecard after shooting a 62 in the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final

Ayora's 62 in the first round of the 2024 Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final broke the course record

(Image credit: Getty Images)

9. However, it reportedly wasn’t his only option. Per TenGolf, he also had an offer to join the LIV Golf League, but he rejected the chance. He later told Eplais.com that he opted against joining LIV Golf to pursue his dream of making it to the PGA Tour and Ryder Cup.

10. His agent is former pro Javier Ballesteros, son of the legendary Seve.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Angel Ayora Bio

Full Name

Angel Ayora Fanegas

Born

October 3, 2004 - Malaga, Spain

Turned Pro

2023

Current Tour

DP World Tour

Professional Wins

1

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Angel Ayora Professional Wins

Tour

Event

Winning Score

Challenge Tour

2024 Rosa Challenge Tour

-13 (three strokes)

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸