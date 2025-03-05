Angel Ayora Facts: 10 Things To Know About The DP World Tour Pro
Spaniard Angel Ayora has big ambitions in the game – here are 10 things to know about the DP World Tour pro
Angel Ayora is one of the latest in a long line of Spanish players determined to build a successful career in the game, and he’s made a promising start, rising up the ranks of European golf in short order since turning pro.
Here are 10 things to know about the up-and-coming star.
Angel Ayora Facts
1. Angel Ayora was born on October 3, 2004 in Malaga, Spain.
2. Per Elpais.com, he began playing the game at the age of five when his father’s friend gave him a box of balls.
3. Ayora also showed promise as a tennis player as a youngster, but he chose to pursue golf.
4. His maiden world ranking event came at the 2022 Andalucia Masters on the DP World Tour, where he finished T55.
5. A year later, he turned professional after playing in the Eisenhower Trophy.
6. After missing out on a DP World Tour card via Q-school for the 2024 season, he competed on the Challenge Tour (now the HotelPlanner Tour) thanks to some invitations.
7. By September, he had his first professional win, which came when he beat Dermot McElroy by three at the Rosa Challenge Tour.
8. He finished the season in style with runner-up in the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final in a performance that included a 10-under 62 in the first round as he broke the course record. He finished fourth in the Road to Mallorca rankings, which earned him a DP World Tour card for the 2025 season.
9. However, it reportedly wasn’t his only option. Per TenGolf, he also had an offer to join the LIV Golf League, but he rejected the chance. He later told Eplais.com that he opted against joining LIV Golf to pursue his dream of making it to the PGA Tour and Ryder Cup.
10. His agent is former pro Javier Ballesteros, son of the legendary Seve.
Full Name
Angel Ayora Fanegas
Born
October 3, 2004 - Malaga, Spain
Turned Pro
2023
Current Tour
DP World Tour
Professional Wins
1
Tour
Event
Winning Score
Challenge Tour
2024 Rosa Challenge Tour
-13 (three strokes)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
