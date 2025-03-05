Angel Ayora Facts: 10 Things To Know About The DP World Tour Pro

Angel Ayora is one of the latest in a long line of Spanish players determined to build a successful career in the game, and he’s made a promising start, rising up the ranks of European golf in short order since turning pro.

Here are 10 things to know about the up-and-coming star.

Angel Ayora Facts

1. Angel Ayora was born on October 3, 2004 in Malaga, Spain.

2. Per Elpais.com, he began playing the game at the age of five when his father’s friend gave him a box of balls.

3. Ayora also showed promise as a tennis player as a youngster, but he chose to pursue golf.

4. His maiden world ranking event came at the 2022 Andalucia Masters on the DP World Tour, where he finished T55.

5. A year later, he turned professional after playing in the Eisenhower Trophy.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

6. After missing out on a DP World Tour card via Q-school for the 2024 season, he competed on the Challenge Tour (now the HotelPlanner Tour) thanks to some invitations.

7. By September, he had his first professional win, which came when he beat Dermot McElroy by three at the Rosa Challenge Tour.

Ayora's first professional win came at the Rosa Challenge Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

8. He finished the season in style with runner-up in the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final in a performance that included a 10-under 62 in the first round as he broke the course record. He finished fourth in the Road to Mallorca rankings, which earned him a DP World Tour card for the 2025 season.

Ayora's 62 in the first round of the 2024 Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final broke the course record (Image credit: Getty Images)

9. However, it reportedly wasn’t his only option. Per TenGolf, he also had an offer to join the LIV Golf League, but he rejected the chance. He later told Eplais.com that he opted against joining LIV Golf to pursue his dream of making it to the PGA Tour and Ryder Cup.

10. His agent is former pro Javier Ballesteros, son of the legendary Seve.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Angel Ayora Bio Full Name Angel Ayora Fanegas Born October 3, 2004 - Malaga, Spain Turned Pro 2023 Current Tour DP World Tour Professional Wins 1