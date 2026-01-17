Andy Schonbaum Leads Latin America Amateur Championship

Argentina’s Andy Schonbaum leads the 11th instalment of the Latin America Amateur Championship through 36 holes

34-year-old Andy Schonbaum of Argentina fired a second round of 68 to take a two-shot lead in the Latin America Amateur Championship at Lima Golf Club in Peru.

Schonbaum is one of the more experienced players in the field. Aged 34, he is making his 10th LAAC appearance. His best finish prior to this event was a tie for 11th back in 2020.

“Yeah, I definitely was in control,” said Schonbaum. “I've been striking it very well. And of course, this tournament, you never know what's going to happen because you know you'll be more nervous than regular rounds but just big lines, good targets, big swing.”

Schonbaum started the day tied for the lead with 16-year-old Venezuelan Andres Martinez Benedett. His front nine, starting from the 10th was something of a rollercoaster – four birdies but two bogeys in the first seven holes.

But he steadied the ship and came home with 11 straight pars to post a total of 134 for 36 holes – six-under.

Paraguay’s Erich Fortlage had the round of the day. He shot a superb 66 to reach three-under at the halfway mark.

