Segundo Oliva Pinto Leads Latin America Amateur Championship

Argentina’s Segundo Oliva Pinto leads the 11th instalment of the Latin America Amateur Championship with a round to play.

Fergus Bisset's avatar
By
published
Segundo Oliva Pinto
(Image credit: LAAC)

Segundo Oliva Pinto of Argentina fired a fabulous third round of 64 to take a one-shot lead in the Latin America Amateur Championship at Lima Golf Club in Peru with one round to play.

26-year-old Oliva Pinto birdied the 2nd, 5th, 7th and 8th holes on the front nine before a bogey at the ninth. He then made three straight birdies at the 12th, 13th and 14th holes. Those birdies were key but crucial to his final score were the two up-and-downs he made on the 17th and 18th holes, the two toughest on the course. Oliva Pinto finished on five-under through 54 holes.

“I was pretty far behind when I started [the day],” said Oliva Pinto, who made it clear before the Championship that his one and only goal this week was to win. “I was trying to pull my thought into making good swings and doing my own thing. Some days, you pull that off and it's a good result. Today that was the case.”

Also on four-under is Brazil’s Eduardo Matarazzo. He posted a second straight 66 that included five birdies and just one dropped shot.

Fergus Bisset
Fergus Bisset
Contributing Editor

Fergus is Golf Monthly's resident expert on the history of the game and has written extensively on that subject. He has also worked with Golf Monthly to produce a podcast series. Called 18 Majors: The Golf History Show it offers new and in-depth perspectives on some of the most important moments in golf's long history. You can find all the details about it here.

He is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and his passion for the sport was bolstered during his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and the history section of "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin , also of Golf Monthly.

Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.