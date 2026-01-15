Schonbaum and Martinez Benedetti Lead Latin America Amateur Championship

Argentina’s Andy Schonbaum and Andres Martinez Benedetti of Venuezuela lead the 11th instalment of the Latin America Amateur Championship.

Andy Schonbaum of Argentina
Andy Schonbaum of Argentina
(Image credit: LAAC)

Andy Schonbaum and Andrews Martinez Benedetti fired excellent opening rounds of 66 to lead the Latin America Amateur Championship (LAAC) at Lima Golf Club in Peru with a few players still out on the course.

Argentina’s Andy Schonbaum was one of the early starters from the 1st tee. He opened strongly with two birdies and, after dropping a shot on the 6th hole, he finished strongly with birdies at the par-3 13th, the 15th and 16th holes. He finished with four-under 66.

