Should The 'Strange' Ryder Cup Envelope Rule Be Changed?

One of the Ryder Cup's lesser-known traditions is the 'Envelope Rule' which sees both captains nominate a player who would miss out on the Sunday singles matches should a member of the opposition fall ill or sustain an injury beforehand.

It has to take place an hour after play has finished on the previous day and never has to be disclosed should the name not be required.

But, if a member of either team is unable to make their tee time due to injury or illness, it is agreed that the would-be match is halved and the point is shared between the two sides.

The 'Envelope Rule' was first introduced in 1979 after it was decided that all 24 players should be involved in the singles session.

Since then, it has only been implemented three times. The first incident occurred in 1991 at Kiawah Island after US player Steve Pate was injured in a car accident earlier in the week. The second time happened just two years later as Sam Torrance sustained a foot injury at The Belfry.

On both occasions, the contest ended in close fashion with no more than two points between the sides. In 1991, the US triumphed 14.5 - 13.5 when a point for Europe would have seen them retain.

The rule is slightly different when it comes to Solheim Cup golf, with the withdrawing player also giving the full point to their opponent.

This happened to Cristie Kerr at the 2011 event when a sore right wrist prevented her from competing against Karen Stupples. Europe's Stupples claimed the full point and her team ultimately reigned supreme by 15-13.

While it appears there will not be a close Ryder Cup in 2025 thanks to Europe's sheer domination over the first four sessions, Viktor Hovland's withdrawal ahead of the Sunday singles returned a rule into the spotlight that even US captain, Keegan Bradley called 'strange.'

Speaking to the TV broadcast before the final round of matches began, he said of the 'Envelope Rule': “It’s tough. It's a strange rule, but we've got to go with what the rules say.”

Meanwhile, back in 2002, US captain Curtis Strange said it was “the most uncomfortable thing I ever had to do” and no one's name was ever even revealed.

This begs the question, why does the rule still exist anyway? Could both teams not be allowed to nominate a travelling reserve in case of emergency?

For example, Alex Noren or Nicolai Hojgaard could have stepped in for Europe this time around while giving Harris English the opportunity to redeem himself after a tough week at Bethpage Black. Both have been around all week anyway and have Ryder Cup experience, so all they'd have needed to do was hit balls for an hour to stay sharp just in case.

It's so tough on the US team to miss out on a full point and unfair on English, who is now not allowed to compete in one of the biggest honors of his career simply down to a bit of bad luck occurring to someone else.

Plus, it robs the fans - many of whom have paid significant amounts of money to watch in person - and sponsors of world-class action when there is such a simple remedy waiting in the wings.

Surely the 'Envelope Rule' should be consigned to the recycling ahead of the 2027 Ryder Cup? What are your thoughts on the subject? Are there any other ideas which would offer a win-win for all those involved? Let us know in the comments.