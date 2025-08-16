Niall Shiels Donegan's Dream US Amateur Continues As John Daly II Knocked Out
Donegan beat Jacob Modleski to reach the final four, but there was disappointment for John Daly II
Niall Shiels Donegan progressed to the last four of the 125th US Amateur at The Olympic Club’s Lake Course in San Francisco.
The Scot, who was 91st in the World Amateur Golf Rankings ahead of the prestigious event, beat World No.15 Jacob Modleski in 19 holes to secure his spot in the semifinals.
Donegan conceded an early lead to Modleski, who went 1 up on the opening hole, but by the third, he was level when his opponent bogeyed the par-4.
Modleski hit back, taking a 2 up lead on the 12th, before Donegan immediately halved the deficit on the next hole and tied the match with a birdie at the par-5 17th before taking it to extra holes.
There, Donegan benefited from a lucky kick from his tee shot that saw his ball stay out of trouble before sending his approach to within 10 feet of the pin.
When Modleski’s second shot went left, he faced a chip onto the green and failed to get up and down, leaving Donegan’s two-putt par all he needed to progress.
Afterwards, the Northwestern University star said: “You’ve just got to stay so patient. You can’t get ahead of yourself… one hole is its own event, and it’s just all about staying in the present, not thinking ahead.”
While that left Donegan to prepare for a semifinal against Jackson Herrington, who beat Jimmy Abdo 4 and 2, there was disappointment for John Daly II, who was beaten by Mason Howell.
University of Georgia freshman Howell began well against the Southern Amateur champion, taking the lead on the first hole.
Daly remained in touch, but a birdie at the 14th was the breakthrough Howell needed as he halved the remaining four holes to win 1 up.
Howell faces Eric Lee in the semifinals after Lee edged Miles Russell 1 up.
