Meet The 9 Amateurs Vying For The Silver Medal At The 2025 Open Championship

The 153rd Open Championship is set up to be a thriller at Royal Portrush and, when the first tee shot is struck on Thursday 17th July, a total of nine amateurs will be in the field.

Some amateurs have experienced the taste of links golf and an Open Championship before, while some will be teeing it up in a Major for the very first time.

Below, we take a look at the nine amateurs taking part in golf's oldest Major.

Cameron Adam

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 22

Nationality: Scotland

WAGR: 29

Qualifying route: Winner, Open Amateur Series

Adam will be one of two amateur Scotsmen in the field, with the 22-year-old securing his spot in The Open Championship in an impressive way.

Topping The Open Amateur Series, Adam claimed the St Andrews Links Trophy in June and, although he struggled at the Series' second qualifying event, The Amateur Championship, a ninth place finish at the European Amateur Championship meant he finished first in the Series.

Following in the footsteps of fellow countryman, Calum Scott, who topped the Series in 2024 and went on to claim the Silver Medal at Royal Troon, Adam will be making his Major debut in Northern Ireland.

Sebastian Cave

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 21

Nationality: England

WAGR: 120

Qualifying route: Final Qualifying, 4th Royal Cinque Ports

The Englishman managed to secure his spot at The Open Championship via Final Qualifying, finish fourth in a competitive Royal Cinque Ports event.

Carding a five-under-par first round of 67, Cave then produced a level-par 72 to claim one of the five spots, which included Dean Burmester, Nathan Kimsey, Curtis Knipes and John Axelsen.

Ranked 120th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, Cave won the St Andrews Links Trophy in 2024, with the University of North Carolina at Charlotte's player making his Major debut.

Ethan Fang

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 20

Nationality: United States

WAGR: 4

Qualifying route: Winner, The Amateur Championship

In an epic Amateur Championship final against Gavin Tiernan, Ethan Fang became just the second American winner of the prestigious event since 1979.

Defeating Tiernan with a birdie at the 36th hole at Royal St George's, the World No.4 amateur heads to Royal Portrush as one of the favorites to claim the Silver Medal. If he were to achieve the feat, it would make him the ninth American to do so.

Claiming his first ever amateur victory at The Amateur Championship, the Oklahoma State University player also qualified for next year's Masters and US Open in the process.

Connor Graham

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 18

Nationality: Scotland

WAGR: 39

Qualifying route: Final Qualifying, 5th Dundonald Links

The Scotsman secured his spot at The Open Championship in thrilling style, defeating fellow countryman, Paul O'Hara, in a playoff to secure the final place at Dundonald Links.

Currently ranked 39th in the World Golf Amateur Ranking, Graham finished top of the stroke play stage of the Amateur Championship at Royal St George's. In fact, it was the second year in a row the 18-year-old had done so.

Now making his Major debut, Graham will be one to watch in Northern Ireland, having secured some good results at some big amateur tournaments recently.

Justin Hastings

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 21

Nationality: Cayman Islands

WAGR: 12

Qualifying route: Winner, Latin America Amateur Championship

Justin Hastings is the most decorated and, arguably, the most experienced amateur at this year's Open Championship, with the 21-year-old enjoying an excellent 2025.

Not only did he secure the Latin America Amateur Championship, becoming the second player from the Cayman Islands to do so, but he also earned the low amateur award at the US Open in June.

Sittind 12th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, Hastings missed the cut at The Masters in April but, with a fine recovery at Oakmont, he will be among the favorites to claim the Silver Medal.

Filip Jakubcik

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 21

Nationality: Czechia (Czech Republic)

WAGR: 7

Qualifying route: Winner, European Amateur Championship

Jakubcik is enjoying a fine run of results in 2025, with the 21-year-old securing his spot at The Open via a victory at the European Amateur Championship.

Claiming the biggest amateur win of his career at Vasatorps Golfklubb in Sweden, Jakubcik produced a three stroke win to join some of golf's biggest names at Royal Portrush.

Like many amateurs on the list, Jakubcik will be making his Major debut and will be ranked as one of the highest amateurs in the field.

Frazer Jones

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 19

Nationality: England

WAGR: 976

Qualifying route: Final Qualifying, 4th Burnham and Berrow

Jones produced an incredible performance at Burnham and Berrow to claim his spot at The Open Championship, with the Englishman birdieing five straight holes on the back nine of his second round to finish fourth.

Beating the likes of Anirban Lahiri, Chris Wood and Caleb Surratt, Jones joined PGA Tour winner, Harry Hall, as well as former Amateur championship winner, Jacob Skov Olesen, in qualifying from the venue.

Speaking after his round, the 19-year-old stated: “It’s something I’ve always dreamt of, especially being English. You always grow up watching The Open, so to be qualifying for it and playing in it – it’s a bit of a whirlwind really."

Bryan Newman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 17

Nationality: South Africa

WAGR: 635

Qualifying route: Winner, Africa Amateur Championship

The 17-year-old is the youngest player in the field at Royal Portrush, with the South African claiming the Africa Amateur Championship on home soil back in February.

Being played at Leopard Creek, Newman was just the second ever winner of the championship, which fellow countryman, Altin van der Merwe, won last year.

Securing a two shot win, the 17-year-old will make his Major debut in Northern Ireland. "It's really exciting, I can't wait, and I’m really looking forward to it," he stated after his amateur win.

Richard Teder

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 20

Nationality: Estonia

WAGR: 94

Qualifying route: Final Qualifying, 5th West Lancashire

Although the likes of Lee Westwood drew the headlines at Final Qualifying, the story of the day came from Estonia's Richard Teder.

After forcing his way into a four-for-two playoff, the 20-year-old amateur holed out from 60-yards to secure the 20th and final spot at Royal Portrush, with Teder becoming the first player from Estonia to qualify for an Open Championship.

In-line to make his Major debut, Teder stated: "It means everything (to qualify). It means the world to me. I just can’t wait to get back home and celebrate and just get ready for The Open."