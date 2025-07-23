Charlie Woods Widely Misses US Junior Amateur Cut Despite Vastly-Improved Second Round

It was not to be for Charlie Woods at the 2025 US Junior Amateur as Tiger Woods' son comfortably missed the cut for the second year in a row.

Woods Sr won this championship three times between 1991 and 1993, but the talented teenager will have to wait at least another year for his maiden triumph following a disappointing week in Dallas, Texas.

Woods carded an 11-over 81 at Brook Hollow Golf Club during round one on Monday to put himself right behind the eight ball and limit his chances of ending inside the top-64 from a field of 264.

While the 15-time Major winner was seen watching his boy compete on the first day, Charlie Woods ran solo at Trinity Forest Golf Club in round two.

The absence of his father coincided with a markedly-improved display from the 16-year-old, but it remained far from enough to join medallist, Mason Howell and the other 63 qualifiers in the match-play section.

With a birdie on the 17th hole at Brook Hollow, Jackson Ormond moved the cutline to +3 and claimed the final spot in match play. For the first time since 2008, the U.S. Junior Amateur won’t require a playoff to set the 64-player bracket. pic.twitter.com/kiEJkTMcFDJuly 23, 2025

Georgia-native Howell, who reached the US Open earlier this year as an 18-year-old, led the way on seven-under after stroke play, 21 shots better than Woods was able to manage.

The Benjamin School pupil opened up with a bogey at Trinity Forest's par-4 first, but immediately bounced back with a birdie at the 593-yard par-5 second.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A par at the third preceded consecutive pairs of bogey-birdie across the following four holes, with two pars at the eighth and ninth ultimately adding up to a par score at the turn.

Woods dropped a shot at the par-3 11th to fall back to one-over for his day and 12-over for the championship, but he saved another stroke via a birdie at the short par-4 14th.

Two more bogeys sandwiched Woods' final gain at the par-5 16th before a closing six on the par-4 closing hole left the teenager three-over at the par-71 course on Tuesday and 14-over for the championship - 11 shots outside of the three-over cut line.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Woods - who won his first AJGA title back in May at the Team TaylorMade Invitational - was not the only notable name to miss the cut, however, as former PGA Tour winner, Jonathan Byrd's son Jackson ended on seven-over.

Several future stars did make it through, though, including defending champion Trevor Gutschewski, three-time PGA Tour appearance-maker Miles Russell and Cameron Kuchar, son of nine-time PGA Tour winner, Matt.

While the AJGA-ranked No.19 will not feature in the remainder of this year's US Junior Amateur, Woods does have the Junior Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course to look forward to between August 28-31.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He will hope to continue what has largely been a very good year, with a T12th finish at the prestigious North and South Junior Amateur Championship earlier this month his most recent notable finish.

Woods ended T6th at the South Florida PGA section's Nicklaus Junior Championship in late June, adding on to his qualification for the US Junior Amateur and his aforementioned AJGA victory.

Before that, he finished T25th at the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley and T3rd at the Srixon Medalist Tour - PGA National (Fazio).

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods continues his recovery from Achilles surgery at the start of the year, with the pair possibly set to compete at the annual PNC Championship in December once more.