Akshay Bhatia Becomes Latest Valspar Championship Withdrawal
The Arnold Palmer Invitational winner has withdrawn from this week's Valspar Championship following a swathe of early week WDs
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Akshay Bhatia has become the latest player to withdraw from the Valspar Championship.
The Florida event has taken hit after hit this week with Robert MacIntyre, Keith Mitchell, Sudarshan Yellamaraju, William Mouw and Max Greyserman all withdrawing.
MacIntyre, the World No.9, was the second-highest ranked player in the field while the latest withdrawal Akshay Bhatia was another of the tournament favorites at World No.22.Article continues below
Bhatia was coming into the event hot after winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational two weeks ago. He finished T13th at The Players this weekend and competed in TGL on Tuesday night, as his Jupiter Links team defeated Rory McIlroy's Boston Common.
The Californian has been replaced in the field by Sam Ryder, while Doug Ghim, Andrew Putnam, Kris Ventura, Justin Lower and Joel Dahmen all made their way into the event via the other withdrawals.
Two other players gained entry, Matt Kuchar and Seamus Power, via Brooks Koepka's participation following his return to the PGA Tour via the Returning Member Program.
It is still a strong line-up despite a swathe of WDs, with World No.7 Xander Schauffele headlining along with JJ Spaun, Justin Thomas and last week's Players Championship runner-up, Matt Fitzpatrick. Koepka and Jordan Spieth are other big names competing.
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Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.
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