AIG Women's Open Tee Times - Rounds One And Two

The AIG Women’s Open takes place at Muirfield this week – the first time a women's Major has been held at the venue, and the first of any kind since Phil Mickelson won The Open there in 2013.

While there are some big names missing from the final Major of the year, there is still a strong field that includes some of the world’s most high-profile players. That includes defending champion Anna Nordqvist, Americans Lexi Thompson and Brooke Henderson, and the top three in the world, Jin Young Ko, Minjee Lee and Kelly Norda. Other notable appearances include 2018 winner Georgia Hall and 2022 Chevron Championship victor Jennifer Kupcho.

The most high-profile grouping sees Ko, Lee and Norda get their their first rounds under way at 12.38pm. Elsewhere, Thompson and Henderson are grouped together with Atthaya Thitikul, while Nordqvist begins the defence of her title at 12.49pm in a group with Patty Tavatanakit and Yuka Saso.

Below is the full list of tee times for the first and second rounds:

AIG Women's Open Tee Times - Thursday (First Round)

All times local BST

6.30am Catriona Matthew, Sophia Schubert, Louise Duncan

6.41am Adita Ashok, Angela Stanford, Whitney Hillier

6.52am Lilia Vu, Maja Stark, Chella Choi

7.03am Xiyu Janet Lin, Miyuu Yamashita, Mizuki Hashimoto

7.14am Madelene Sagstrom, Megan Khang, A Lim Kim

7.25am Sophia Popov, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Savannah De Bock

7.36am Inbee Park, Hinako Shibuno, Jennifer Kupcho

7.47am Atthaya Thitikul, Brooke Henderson, Lexi Thompson

7.58am Georgia Hall, In Gee Chun, Jessica Korda

8/09am Hannah Green, Ayaka Furue, Jeongeun Lee

8.20am Ariya Jutanugarn, Hyo Joo Kim, Rose Zhang

8.31am Eun Hee Ji, Ryann O'Toole, Pajaree Anannarukarn

8.37am Soyeon Ryu, Brittany Altomare, Caroline Masson

8.58am Sayaka Takahashi, Ashleigh Buhai, Cheyenne Knight

9.09am Andrea Lee, Angel Yin, Sung Hyun Park

9.20am Jenny Shin, Saiki Fujita, Johanna Gustavsson

9.31am Steph Kyriacou, Albane Valenzuela, Emma Talley

9.42am Yealimi Noh, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Jasmine Suwannapura

9.53am Amy Olson, Leonie Harm, Alice Hewson

10.04am Wichanee Meechai, Manon de Roey, Jennifer Chang

10.15am Su Oh, Jeongeun Lee, Olivia Cowan

10.26am Lydia Hall, Morgane Metraux, Chanettee Wannasaen

10.37am Lee-Anne Pace, Ana Pelaez Trivino, Meghan Maclaren

10.48am Nicole Broch Estrup, Janie Jackson, Casandra Alexander

11.10am Becky Brewerton, Lindsey Weaver-Wright, Gemma Dryburgh

11.21am Gaby Lopez, Bronte Law, Valery Plata

11.32am Moriya Jutanugarn, Mel Reid, Ingrid Lindblad

11.43am Laura Davies, Linn Grant, Jess Baker

11.54am Hye-jin Choi, Carlota Ciganda, Lizette Salas

12.05pm Celine Boutier, Mina Harigae, Yuna Nishimura

12.16pm Mao Saigo, Charley Hull, Marina Alex

12.27pm Lydia Ko, Nasa Hataoka, Leona Maguire

12.38pm Jin Young Ko, Minjee Lee, Nelly Korda

12.49pm Anna Nordqvist, Patty Tavatanakit, Yuka Saso

1.00pm Stacy Lewis, Sei Young Kim, Anna Davis

1.11pm Ally Ewing, Pia Babnik, Na Rin An

1.27pm In Kyung Kim, Matilda Castren, Caley McGinty

1.38pm Amy Yang, Alison Lee, Minami Katsu

1.49pm Mo Martin, Sarah Schmelzel, Stephanie Meadow

2.00pm Kotone Hori, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Annie Park

2.11pm Jung Min Hong, Lauren Stephenson, Maude-Aimee Leblanc

2.22pm Wei-ling Hsu, Esther Henseleit, Allisen Corpuz

2.33pm Perrine Delacour, Kelly Tan, Sanna Nuutinen

2.44pm Paula Reto, Magdalena Simmermacher, Liz Young

2.55pm Lauren Coughlin, Pei Yun Chien, Diksha Dagar

3.06pm Marianne Skarpnord, Celine Herbin, Michele Thomson

3.17pm Tiia Koivisto, Jana Melichova, Hayley Davis

3.28pm Carmen Alonso, Ursula Wikstrom, Mariajo Uribe

AIG Women's Open Tee Times - Friday (Second Round)

All times local BST

6.30am Becky Brewerton, Lindsey Weaver-Wright, Gemma Dryburgh

6.41am Gaby Lopez, Bronte Law, Valery Plata

6.52am Ariya Jutanugarn, Hyo Joo Kim, Rose Zhang

7.03am Laura Davies, Linn Grant, Jess Baker

7.14am Hye-jin Choi, Carlota Ciganda, Lizette Salas

7.25am Celine Boutier, Mina Harigae, Yuna Nishimura

7.36am Mao Saigo, Charley Hull, Marina Alex

7.47am Lydia Ko, Nasa Hataoka, Leona Maguire

7.58am Jin Young Ko, Minjee Lee, Nelly Korda

8.09am Anna Nordqvist, Patty Tavatanakit, Yuka Saso

8.20am Stacy Lewis, Sei Young Kim, Anna Davis

8.31am Ally Ewing, Pia Babnik, Na Rin An

8.47am In Kyung Kim, Matilda Castren, Caley McGinty

8.58am Amy Yang, Alison Lee, Minami Katsu

9.09am Mo Martin, Sarah Schmelzel, Stephanie Meadow

9.20am Kotone Hori, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Annie Park

9.31am Jung Min Hong, Lauren Stephenson, Maude-Aimee Leblanc

9.42am Wei-ling Hsu, Esther Henseleit, Allisen Corpuz

9.53am Perrine Delacour, Kelly Tan, Sanna Nuutinen

10.04am Paula Reto, Magdalena Simmermacher, Liz Young

10.15am Lauren Coughlin, Pei Yun Chien, Diksha Dagar

10.26am Marianne Skarpnord, Celine Herbin, Michele Thomson

10.37am Tiia Koivisto, Jana Melichova, Hayley Davis

10.48am Carmen Alonso, Ursula Wikstrom, Mariajo Uribe

11.10am Catriona Matthew, Sophia Schubert, Louise Duncan

11.21am Adita Ashok, Angela Stanford, Whitney Hillier

11.32am Lilia Vu, Maja Stark, Chella Choi

11.43am Xiyu Janet Lin, Miyuu Yamashita, Mizuki Hashimoto

11.54am Madelene Sagstrom, Megan Khang, A Lim Kim

12.05pm Sophia Popov, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Savannah De Bock

12.16pm Inbee Park, Hinako Shibuno, Jennifer Kupcho

12.27pm Atthaya Thitikul, Brooke Henderson, Lexi Thompson

12.38pm Georgia Hall, In Gee Chun, Jessica Korda

12.49pm Hannah Green, Ayaka Furue, Jeongeun Lee

1.00pm Ariya Jutanugarn, Hyo Joo Kim, Rose Zhang

1.11pm Eun Hee Ji, Ryann O'Toole, Pajaree Anannarukarn

1.27pm Soyeon Ryu, Brittany Altomare, Caroline Masson

1.38pm Sayaka Takahashi, Ashleigh Buhai, Cheyenne Knight

1.49pm Andrea Lee, Angel Yin, Sung Hyun Park

2.00pm Jenny Shin, Saiki Fujita, Johanna Gustavsson

2.11pm Steph Kyriacou, Albane Valenzuela, Emma Talley

2.22pm Yealimi Noh, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Jasmine Suwannapura

2.33pm Amy Olson, Leonie Harm, Alice Hewson

2.44pm Wichanee Meechai, Manon de Roey, Jennifer Chang

2.55pm Su Oh, Jeongeun Lee, Olivia Cowan

3.06pm Lydia Hall, Morgane Metraux, Chanettee Wannasaen

3.17pm Lee-Anne Pace, Ana Pelaez Trivino, Meghan Maclaren

3.28pm Nicole Broch Estrup, Janie Jackson, Casandra Alexander