AIG Women's Open 2022 Live Stream

Just a few days after England won the UEFA Women's Euro Championship, another huge event in women's sport takes place at Muirfield, the AIG Women's Open. The final Major of the year, Swede Anna Nordqvist is defending her title after she overcame a three-way challenge from Georgia Hall, Madelene Sagstrom and Lizette Salas to win by one shot.

Huge names in the field include Brooke Henderson, who claimed an enthralling win in the Amundi Evian Championship in July, US Women's Open champion Minjee Lee and 2022 Chevron Championship winner Jennifer Kupcho. World No.1 Jin Young Ko looks to add to the two Major wins she achieved in 2019. Meanwhile, American Nelly Korda will be looking to improve on her tie for 13th in last year's tournament.

You then have a whole host of stars looking for victory, as well as Rose Zhang, a player we definitely recommend keeping an eye on. Whilst attending Stanford, she has been the best amateur female golfer in the world for a while now and is a definite star of the future.

As we mentioned above, the venue for the Major is Muirfield (opens in new tab) which is a symbolic choice indeed given what has happened over the past few years. In 2016 The Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers, the club which plays at Muirfield, voted against allowing female members and was subsequently stripped of hosting the Open. In 2017, following a backlash, and no doubt due to the disappointment of being kicked off the Open venue rota, the club made a U-turn with a majority (80%) voting to scrap its men-only rule. It will therefore be a milestone moment for the club and women’s golf when players descend on the prestigious links.

So to make sure you miss none of the action, below are all the streaming details and broadcast times so you don't miss a shot.

AIG Women's Open Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2022 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. Below we have a full list of options but anyone away from their home country can still watch the action by using VPNs.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

US TV Schedule - 2022 AIG Women's Open

All times EST

Thursday, August 4: 6am-1pm (USA)

Friday, August 5: 6am-1pm (USA)

Saturday, August 6: 8am-12pm (USA), 12-3pm (NBC)

Sunday, August 7: 8am-12pm (USA), 12-3pm (NBC)

USA will televise a lot of the coverage during the week and NBC will take over during the weekend as the event heats up.

AT&T TV Now starts at around $55 a month. fuboTV also offers the Golf Channel and 100+ other channels.

UK TV Schedule - 2022 AIG Women's Open

Thursday, August 4: 11am-6pm (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))

Friday, August 5: 11am-6pm (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))

Saturday, August 6: 1pm-8pm (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))

Sunday, August 7: 1pm-8pm (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports (opens in new tab) Golf will televise action from the event. At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.

You can get all eight Sky Sports (opens in new tab) Channels in HD for just £25 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch the football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.

Australia TV Schedule - 2022 AIG Women's Open

Thursday, August 4: 8pm-3am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)

Friday, August 5: 8pm-3am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)

Saturday, August 6: 11.15pm-5am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)

Sunday, August 7: 10pm-5am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)

The PGA Tour coverage in Australia obviously means getting something great to watch early in the morning.

As ever in Australia the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) where you can watch Fox Sports that broadcasts the PGA Tour coverage. Not only can you watch the action from Muirfield here, it has all the PGA Tour, European Tour events and the Majors. It also has events on the LPGA as well.

It of course also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.

It's also fantastic value at either $25 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously.

Aussies out of the country can access their favourite streaming service just like they would at home can use a VPN to watch their PGA Tour live stream of choice.

