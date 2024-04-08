11 Big Name LIV Golfers Not In This Week's Masters Field
There are 13 LIV Golfers in the Masters field but these big names from the 54-hole league haven't managed to qualify
There are 13 LIV Golfers in The Masters field this year, which is five fewer than 2023.
The number has reduced due to the Saudi PIF-backed league not having access to world ranking points, meaning the field is mostly made up of Major champions, PGA Tour winners and those inside the world's top 50.
The likes of Sergio Garcia, Phil Mickelson and defending champion Jon Rahm are amongst the LIV Golfers to have won The Masters, while Major champions like Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith are also qualified.
This year's two-time LIV winner, and arguably one of golf's most in-form players, Joaquin Niemann received a special invite into the field but plenty of big name LIV golfers will be watching at home due to missing the entry qualification criteria.
We take a look at the big LIV Golf names missing this week's Masters...
Big Name LIV Golfers Not In The 2024 Masters
Louis Oosthuizen
The South African famously made an albatross on the par 5 2nd in 2012, where he eventually lost to Bubba Watson in 'that' playoff where the left-hander hit a sensational hooked wedge shot from the trees.
Oosthuizen won back-to-back DP World Tour titles towards the end of last year - the Alfred Dunhill Championship and Mauritius Open - but it wasn't enough to move him inside the world's top 50 or receive an invite like Niemann did.
It means the 2010 Open champion, who has runner-up finishes in all four Majors, is missing his first Masters in 16 years.
Talor Gooch
The 2023 LIV Golf League individual champion picked up the $18m title and won three times but hasn't been able to qualify for Augusta due to LIV's lack of world ranking points.
Gooch recently made headlines after suggesting that a McIlroy grand slam win could require an 'asterisk' due to the number of LIV players missing.
The Oklahoman has played in the last two Masters, finishing T14 on his debut in 2022 and T34 last year.
Abraham Ancer
The Mexican star recently captured his first LIV Golf League title in Hong Kong, where he made birdie in a playoff to defeat Cameron Smith and Paul Casey.
Ancer, who is also a WGC winner as well as a past Australian Open and Saudi International champion, is missing his first Masters since 2019 and faces a Major-less year for the first time since 2017 due to his plummeting world ranking.
Paul Casey
Casey has a sneakily good Augusta record but he is missing his third consecutive Masters this week.
The Englishman, who has enjoyed a strong start to the 2024 LIV Golf League season, has five top-10s at The Masters including a three-year run of T6-T4-6 between 2015 and 2017.
He's currently outside of the top 500 in the world rankings so needs some great results in non-LIV events over the next 12 months to book his return.
Lee Westwood
Westwood held the 54-hole lead in 2010 before losing to Phil Mickelson in the final group, and that was one of two runners-up finishes after also finishing 2nd to Danny Willett in 2016.
The former World No.1 has made 21 Masters appearances in his career, with six top-10 finishes.
Ian Poulter
Westwood's Majesticks GC co-captain Ian Poulter missed just one cut in 16 Masters appearances.
His best finish of T6 came in 2015 and he was also 7th in 2012 and T10th in 2010. He misses his third consecutive Masters this week.
Henrik Stenson
The third Majesticks GC co-captain Henrik Stenson never seemed to thrive at Augusta, although he did manage a T5 in 2018, his best result in 16 Masters starts.
The Swede, who won the 2016 Open at this year's host venue Royal Troon, is another to be missing his third consecutive trip to Augusta.
Thomas Pieters
Pieters joined LIV Golf in early 2023 and knew that it could potentially be his final Masters appearance.
"I took my parents here because it could be my last one. That's just being realistic," he said at Augusta last year. The Belgian was T4th in his Masters debut in 2017 and has played the Major four times in his career.
He's currently outside of the world's top 300 so who knows when his next appearance will be.
Matthew Wolff
The former amateur star burst onto the scene as NCAA champion and won in just his third pro start.
He joined LIV Golf in 2022 and, like many others, has seen his world ranking plummet. He is now outside of the world's top 800 and misses this week's Major for the second consecutive year.
His Masters career has been a disappointment so far, with two missed cuts and a disqualification in three appearances.
Harold Varner III
The 4Aces GC player teed it up in the 2022 and 2023 Masters, finishing inside the top-30 in both.
He is the second-highest-finisher in the 2023 LIV Golf League (7th) to not be playing this week. Varner currently sits outside of the world's top 400, so his next appearance at Augusta could be some time away.
Mito Pereira
The Chilean, who so nearly won the 2022 PGA Championship but for a heartbreaking final hole double bogey, finished 8th in the LIV Golf League last year.
Pereira isn't in the field this week, though, meaning he doesn't get to make his second Masters appearance. He played last year and finished T43rd.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
